Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented before the Company’s shareholders at the Annual & Special Meeting held today, including Board membership, appointment of auditors, and the approval of the continuance of the Company’s stock option plan, were passed.



Additionally, the Company has appointed Denis Poelzer to its Board of Directors, elected at the Company’s 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, effective March 23, 2021. Mr. Poelzer will be replacing Norm Yurik on the Company’s Board.

“We would like to welcome Denis to the Decklar Resources Board of Directors, and I look forward to working with him as the Company moves into project development. We thank Norm for his service to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Duncan Blount, CEO & Director of Decklar Resources Inc.

For further information:

Duncan T. Blount

Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +1 305 890 6516

Email: dblount@decklarresources.com

David Halpin

Decklar Petroleum Telephone: +1 403 816 3029

Email: davidhalpin@decklarpetroleum.com

Investor Relations: info@decklarresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.