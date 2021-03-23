Vow ASA : Private Placement successfully completed

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) ("Vow" or the "Company") yesterday regarding a contemplated private placement of up to 8,000,000 shares in the Company (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement comprised an offering of up to 5,000,000 new shares (the "New Shares" or the "Primary Offering") and a sale of up to 3,000,000 existing shares (the "Secondary Offering", and together with the New Shares, the "Offer Shares") from Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS, Daler Inn Limited, Exproco Limited and Badin Invest Limited (collectively, the "Selling Shareholders"). The Private Placement took place through an accelerated bookbuilding process after close of market yesterday.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully completed, through the allocation of 8,000,000 Offer Shares at an offer price of NOK 46 per Offer Share (the "Offer Price"). The Offer Price represents a 8.37% discount to the closing price as per 23 March 2021. Of the total number of Offer Shares allocated in the Private Placement, 5,000,000 were allocated in the form of New Shares, raising gross proceeds to the Company of NOK 230 million. The remaining 3,000,000 Offer Shares were allocated in the form of Sale Shares, raising gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of NOK 138 million. Reference is made to the Company's announcement regarding the launch of the Private Placement yesterday for information about the Company's intended use of the net proceeds raised through the issuance of the New Shares in the Private Placement.

The Private Placement and the issuance of the New Shares was resolved by the Company's board of directors at a board meeting held yesterday, 23 March 2021, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Company's general meeting on 25 May 2020. Completion of the issuance of the New Shares is further subject to payment being received for the New Shares to be issued in the Private Placement.

Notification of allotment of the Offer Shares in the Private Placement and payment instructions will be sent to the applicants who have been allocated Offer Shares through a notification from the Managers (as defined below). Settlement of all Offer Shares, including the New Shares, towards investors will be made on a delivery versus payment basis on 26 March 2021 (T+2 settlement), by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. With respect to the New Shares, such settlement procedure is facilitated pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into between SpareBank 1 Markets AS (on behalf of the Managers), the Company and Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS. All Offer Shares delivered to the subscribers will thus be tradeable from allocation. The shares borrowed for the settlement of the New Shares in the Private Placement will be redelivered by SpareBank 1 Markets AS (on behalf of the Managers) to Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS in the form of New Shares to be issued by the Company.

Following registration of the new share capital pertaining to the Private Placement in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret), the Company will have an issued share capital of NOK 11,425,987, divided into 114,259,870 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. The registration is expected to take place on or about 31 March 2021.

Completion of the Private Placement necessitates a deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights to subscribe for the New Shares. The board of directors has considered the Private Placement, including the Secondary Offering, in light of the requirements in the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act and the rules of equal treatment set out in the Continuing obligations for companies admitted to trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange, as well as the Oslo Stock Exchange's guidelines on the rules of equal treatment. The board of directors has concluded that the Private Placement will be in compliance with applicable regulation and guidelines applicable for the Company. In reaching this conclusion, the board of directors has amongst other emphasised that:

- It is in the Company and its shareholders interest that new equity is raised through a private placement, as an efficient capital raise procedure.

- For the development of the Vow share price, it is preferable that primary insiders sell larger blocks of shares through a publicly announced, accelerated bookbuilding process in stead of in the market.

- Other shareholders have had the chance to sell their Vow shares in the market at the same trading price.

- The Secondary Sale will contribute to increased liquidity in the Vow share.

- The Subscription Price was determined following a pre-sounding with wall-crossed investors and a publicly announced bookbuilding process, and thereby represents market value for the Company's shares.

- The dilutive effect of the Private Placement is only 4.4%.

Based on the above, the board of directors also resolved not to proceed with a subsequent offering.

The Company and the Selling Shareholders have engaged Pareto Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS (the "Managers") to advise on, and effectuate, the Private Placement. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company and the Selling Shareholders in connection with the Private Placement, and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is acting as legal advisors to the Managers.





For further information, please contact:

Vow ASA

Erik Magelssen - CFO

Tel: + 47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean and CO2 neutral energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.





