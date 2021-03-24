Bonita Payments Invests 2 Million Dollars Into Small and Mid-Sized Business

Louisiana, USA , March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One thing is for sure, the banks are not lending money to small businesses! We at Bonita Payments established a 2 Million Dollar funding program to offer our merchants working capital to help them make adjustments during the pandemic. “This was the biggest need that we found in startups and hospitality businesses within our footprint,” says Elliott Forman, Founder and President of Bonita Payments, a New Orleans, Louisiana-based merchant processing company. We currently provide funding to our base of clients from Texas to Florida and the Southeastern region.

“We created a low entry point to help businesses that otherwise would not have qualified for a capital program,” says Elliott Forman. During the 2020 pandemic, we found that many businesses did not have the resources to transition their businesses to an online operation or any other backup plans to survive that year.

Bonita Payments tailored a creative working capital program to help businesses make more money and keep themselves afloat during these unsettling times. Many of the government sponsored programs came with unreachable stipulations that would discourage any business owner from completing the complex paperwork. With that in mind, we produced a smart documentation process that was meant to get you funded and not frustrated.

Small businesses are the core of the U. S. Economy, and we are delighted to be a support to our customers who entrust us to provide payment processing.

Located in New Orleans, food service is the backbone of our great city; and we wanted to see those community shops overcome the 2020 constraints that tipped several well-known establishments out of business. The future looks bright, and we anticipate 2021 to be a tremendous rebound year for all the pandemic survivors. 2020 was the most challenging year for many businesses, and if they can make it through Covid-19, they can do anything.

Media Details -

Company Name - Bonita Payments

Address - 201 Saint Charles Avenue 114-261, New Orleans, Louisiana 70170

Country - USA

Website URL - https://bonitapayments.net/

Email - info@bonitapayments.net