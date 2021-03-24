Genevieve Pleasure introduces CREATRIX, an online experience to help you manifest through the power of pleasure

New York, NY, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From April 30 to May 2, 2021, Genevieve will open up herself to share with more people her craft and what it can do for them through her event called CREATRIX. CREATRIX is an online immersive weekend retreat that will help participants use the power of their orgasm to create their dream life.





Attendees at CREATRIX will discover how much power they have within themselves to transform any suffering, numbness or dullness they may have and turn it to pure ecstasy and arousal, which can then be used positively for their creativity in the world.

Genevieve says “CREATRIX participants will leave with clear roadmaps for their future creations - how to do it with ease and create massive wealth by shifting one’s energetics to the quantum field!”

Through the CREATRIX experience as a participant you will discover what your body can do for you. It allows you to live in pleasure 24/7 so you can embody your highest self and unlock deeper levels in your relationships, creativity and overall life.

All CREATRIX day sessions will go live from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm EST each day with 60-90 minutes breaks in between, which is sufficient time for you to move your body and release energy. A special guest will appear on Friday from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm and an EPIC movement and creation circle will happen on Saturday from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

If you have been waiting for a new and exciting way to bring your amazing business idea to life or are craving to ignite the passion back into your relationship or even ready to live fully in passion and relaxation, then CREATRIX is the community for you.

“There is so much you’ve kept within yourself. It’s just waiting for a super yummy release. When you live in constant pleasure everything falls into place. All those crazy ideas you’ve bottled away come out.” Words spoken by Genevieve in explaining why people should look forward to the CREATRIX experience.

To learn more and register for the exciting and yummy experience that is CREATRIX, visit their website. On the website, you will also find further details on the special guests Kenya K. Stevens, DJ Tasha Blank, Calvin Witcher and Brandon Love.

The event will run via the Zoom webinar platform on Friday and Saturday and via Zoom meeting on Saturday and Sunday.

Genevieve is waiting to help you move into a higher version of yourself through her CREATRIX experience, this full-blown sx magic weekend. April 30 – May 2, 2021 should be marked on your calendar for the ultimate transformative pleasure filled experience.

Name: Genevieve Pleasure

Company: Essential Reclamation, Inc

Email: Private@GenevievePleasure.Com

Website: GenevievePleasure.Com