Innofactor awarded Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization status in recognition of accelerating cloud migration projects in the Nordics

Innofactor is one of the first Nordic Microsoft partners to be awarded the Windows and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization status. The status is awarded to partners who demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based solutions and services to the Microsoft Azure public cloud platform. It is a recognition of the high level of customer centricity and expertise of Innofactor’s Azure professionals and demonstrates the company’s proven track record in helping its customers to move complex infrastructure, solutions and services successfully to the cloud.



With more and more organizations moving their solutions, services and data to the public cloud, there is a growing need for partners who are able to support these often complex migrations in a secure and reliable way. Innofactor’s growing team of Microsoft Azure experts are tirelessly helping customers in their cloud transition and helping them benefit of the latest capabilities Microsoft Azure has to offer.

“Most organizations have already begun their cloud transition some time ago, but are now facing the realities of what it takes to effectively and securely develop and govern their growing range of cloud based resources,” says Sami Ensio, CEO, Innofactor. “Thanks to the deep knowledge and experience of our growing team of Azure experts, we’ve been able to develop productized and well documented approaches to cloud migration and governance that we can offer for the benefit of our customers. We are excited and humbled by this new accreditation which exemplifies the trust that Microsoft and our customers place in us and the expertise of our cloud professionals.”

During the last few years, Innofactor has had the privilege to support leading Nordic private and public sector organizations in their transition to the cloud, such as danbolig, Felleskjøpet, Ullensaker Municipality and the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS). Innofactor offers its customers a range of services including cloud assessments, server and database migration, cloud application development, governance and managed services.

“Nordic organizations are leading the way in leveraging the public cloud to build better solutions and services for their customers,” says Pekka Horo, General Manager, Marketing & Operations, Microsoft Western Europe. “We are delighted to have dedicated and knowledgeable partners like Innofactor, who can help our customers migrate their workloads to Microsoft Azure and benefit from its world class data and analytics, AI and security capabilities.”

To ensure customer success, Innofactor delivers its cloud migration services in accordance with the Microsoft Cloud Adoption Framework and industry best practices. Innofactor’s latest addition to its Nordic range of cloud migration services is the Innofactor Virtual Data Center (VDC), a productized offering that leverages infrastructure as code (IaC), deployed in the customer’s Azure platform, turning it into a manageable, safe and cost efficient data center. With several existing customers already in Norway and Denmark, the VDC solution is rolled out in Finland and Sweden during 2021.

Read more about Innofactor’s Azure services at https://www.innofactor.com/what-we-do/partners/microsoft-azure-partner/ .

