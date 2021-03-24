Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2021-03-24
|Settlement date
|2021-03-26
|Credit rating class
|1
|Term
|3m
|Fixed purchase rate, %
|0.3
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0
|Accepted volume, SEK mln
|0
|Percentage alloted, %
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2021-03-24
|Settlement date
|2021-03-26
|Credit rating class
|1
|Term
|6m
|Fixed purchase rate, %
|0.4
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0
|Accepted volume, SEK mln
|0
|Percentage alloted, %
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2021-03-24
|Settlement date
|2021-03-26
|Credit rating class
|2
|Term
|3m
|Fixed purchase rate, %
|0.6
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|100
|Accepted volume, SEK mln
|100
|Percentage alloted, %
|100.00
|Number of bids
|1
|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2021-03-24
|Settlement date
|2021-03-26
|Credit rating class
|2
|Term
|6m
|Fixed purchase rate, %
|0.7
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0
|Accepted volume, SEK mln
|0
|Percentage alloted, %
|0
|Number of bids
|0