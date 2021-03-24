South Africa Construction Industry Report 2020: Industry Performance, COVID-19 Impact, Influencing Factors, Industry Associations

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Construction Industry in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the construction industry in South Africa and includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, developments, corporate actions and influencing factors.
The Construction Industry in South Africa:
The South African construction sector is a driver of socio-economic development and a key employment multiplier, yet despite its strategic importance, declining infrastructure expenditure and mothballed public sector projects have affected the sector.
In 2019, the value added by the construction sector accounted for around 4% of GDP and it employed well over 1.3 million people.
Industry Performance:
The ailing construction industry experienced a turbulent decade and was in distress prior to the onset of the coronavirus crisis. Its performance has been exacerbated by a decline in government and private sector investment
Some local construction companies have diversified into other sectors, while others have gone out of business or sold their local construction business to focus on other markets. Construction companies under business rescue include Basil Read, Esor Construction and Group Five.
Coronavirus:
The construction industry was not classified as an essential service prior to the 27 March 2020 lockdown. With the exception of construction services relating to the health sector and urgent repairs and maintenance, work on construction sites was suspended, and projects have slowly resumed with the phased reopening of the economy.
The impact of the pandemic on major construction companies has varied, as many operate in other countries. Given the impact of the lockdown on the economy, analysts anticipate that demand for general building services will remain severely constrained over the short term and possibly the medium term.
There are profiles of 58 companies that include major JSE-listed players such as Murray & Roberts, Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon and Raubex. Other profiled companies include Concor, formerly Murray & Roberts Construction, owned by a consortium led by the Southern Palace Group, Calgro M3, which is involved in affordable housing and memorial parks markets and Isowall, the largest producer of structural insulated panels in South Africa.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. CoronavirUS
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Government Support and Public Infrastructure Expenditure
5.4. Corruption
5.5. Rising Input Costs
5.6. Environmental Concerns
5.7. Labour
5.8. Cyclicality
5.9. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Appendix
- Summary of Notable Players
