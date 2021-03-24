Global Body Temperature Management Systems Market Report 2021-2027 - Patient Warming Systems Dominate, Cooling Systems to Gather Notable Steam

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Management Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Attractive Therapeutic Potential for Temperature Management Systems in Cardiac Care Management Opens the Door to a US$ 3.4 Billion Global Opportunity.



The global market for Temperature Management Systems is projected to reach US$ 3.4 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

Body temperature is an important indicator of physical well-being of a person. Temperature monitoring remains critical in healthcare settings as temperature is known to affect different physiological factors of patients. Several health guidelines recommend measurement of body temperature for initial evaluation in acute medical conditions and post-operative care of adults, children, and infants. Importance of elevated body temperature in disease management has been recognized by physicians since the early days of Hippocrates.

While elevated body temperature often indicates that the immune system is busy combating an infection, monitoring the body temperature deviations in disease conditions plays a vital role in medical treatment, as the magnitude of temperature deviation from the normal range assesses the degree and probability of potential health risks and also regulates the results of undergoing therapy.

Temperature management systems help in regulating and maintaining patients' body temperature in operation theatres, recovery rooms, intensive care units, and other hospital areas. These systems utilize heat transfer and thermodynamics to manage the temperature of patients in every hospital settings. Temperature management aids in maintaining temperature for a certain time period during the recovery process, when the blood flow to the brain is poor.



The COVID-19 outbreak placed unprecedented demands on healthcare system in various countries. The adverse impact has also been felt by the temperature management systems market, which is estimated to witness a decline in 2020. The massive surge in COVID-19 patients along with the pressing need to support critically-ill infected people has coerced majority of hospitals across countries to postpone or cancel elective surgeries.

These efforts are intended to ensure availability of medical resources to serve COVID-19 patients as well as prevent exposure of the medical staff to the virus while dealing with other patients. The decision to postpone elective surgeries and other medical procedures has dampened the demand for temperature management systems across hospitals. With all elective surgeries cancelled & postponed, there has been a significant drop in the demand for temperature management systems market.

However, the market is expected to recover from 2021, as the conditions improve, and all the pending elective procedures are conducted, along with the routine procedures. The market is expected to gain pace from 2022 onwards on account of increasing prevalence of clinical cases and surgeries and the resulting need for patient temperature management solutions.

The concept of temperature management focuses on cooling or heating for regulating and maintaining normal core body temperature during surgeries and in recovery rooms and ICUs. The process involves intentional hypothermia or lowering the body temperature, re-warming from hypothermia, and maintaining desired body temperature.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being

Global Temperature Management Devices Market Hampered by COVID-19, to Pick up Pace from 2021

Patient Warming Systems Dominate, Cooling Systems to Gather Notable Steam

General Surgery Holds a Major Share, Cardiology to Show Impressive Growth

The US Holds Commanding Position, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Product Innovation and Launches Remain Key Strategy for Players

WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured):

3M Company

Adroit Medical Systems Inc

Attune Medical

Augustine Surgical, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Belmont Medical Technologies

Biegler GMBH

Dragerwerk AG & CO. KGAA

Ecolab Inc

Encompass group,LLC

Enthermics Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Gentherm Incorporated

Geratherm Medical AG

Hirtz & CO. KG.

Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC

Istanbul Medikal Ltd.

Life Recovery Systems HD, LLC

Medtronic PLC

Smiths Medical, Inc

Stryker Corporation

The 37company

Vyaire Medical Inc

Zoll Medical Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Temperature management systems

Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand for Temperature Management Systems

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Aging Population: Key Demographic Fueling Demand

High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand in Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Increasing Number of Deals among Players Present Growth Avenues

Researchers Investigate Optimal Time for Body Cooling to Improve Survival Rate and Outcome in Cardiac Arrest Patients

Therapeutic Hypothermia Holds Potential to Ameliorate Seizures in Drug-Resistant Epilepsies

Temperature Management Systems Present Effective Approach for Hyperthermia

Technological Advancements and Launches

Smiths Medical Unveils Level 1 High-Flow Convective Warmer for Temperature Control during Surgeries to Improve Outcomes

Wearable Air-Conditioning On-Skin Device to Prevent Exhaustion and Heat Stroke

Minco Introduces Self-Limiting Technology Based Thin-Film Heaters

Triad Magnetics Introduces Customized Transformers to Use across Fluid Warmers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 110

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k40hg0