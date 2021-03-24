Global Miniature Pneumatics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Miniature Pneumatics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market was valued at US$ 1,856.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,725.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market.



The performance of pneumatic control systems is based on the equipment and machine's size. Similarly, the pneumadyne manufacturers are designing the miniature pneumatic components that are used to deliver outstanding performance in small packages. The miniature pneumatic valves, solenoids, fittings, and manifolds are designed to be used for light- to medium-duty applications and control the equipment's operation varies from medical and dental equipment to laboratory instrumentation. The miniature pneumatics are compact and lightweight, as well as they are manufactured with high-quality standards. The growing adoption of miniature pneumatics is creating a demand for efficient products and solutions, which is bolstering the growth of the miniature pneumatics market. ASCO, Beswick Engineering, Clippard, Industrial Specialties MFG, Kendrion, and Norgren Limited are among the key market players that were profiled during this market study.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Miniature Pneumatics Market



The emergence and rapid spread of novel coronavirus has paralyzed numerous countries. The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human's movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic is adversely affecting economies and countless industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries are witnessing a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities. The miniature pneumatics market players are also experiencing a slowdown in the volumes because the manufacturing facilities are operating with a limited workforce, which is hindering the market. Additionally, temporary closure of various factories has resulted in reduced procurement of systems among industries during the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak might have its impact in the first six months of 2021 as well.



