Industry 4.0 Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 16.3%; Growing Connectivity of Machines and Systems to Create Growth Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industry 4.0 market size is predicted to reach USD 260.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The rising digitization and emphasis on smart robots and machines can have a positive impact on the industry 4.0 market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing connectivity of machines and systems, along with the exchange of real-time information, can consequently enhance the potential of the industry 4.0 market forecast. The penetration of the internet is likely to create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the introduction of Big Data and innovative methods to handle enormous amounts of data will significantly accelerate the industry 4.0 market trends. For instance, Big Data has impacted the logistics industry by enhancing existing concepts such as fully-automated order fulfillment and delivering products directly to customers.





Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industry-4-0-market-102375





According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Industry 4.0 Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Industrial Automation, Smart factory, Industrial IoT), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Transportation, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Metals, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026” the market size stood at USD 78.19 billion in 2018.The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive description of the industry 4.0 market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases what procedures and strategies; companies are currently implementing in the market. It further examines the ways and components convincing market expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisition of Schneider for L&T's Electrical and Automation Business to Propel Growth

Schneider Electric SE, a French multinational corporation and leader of electrical equipment, announced to acquire Larsen & Toubro's electrical and automation business by early 2020. The agreement will include a transaction of Rs 14,000 crore, include the state investment from Temasek Holdings, an investment company headquartered in Singapore. The agreement between the company will strengthen the process management systems and improve operating challenges, which in turn will boost the industry 4.0 market share. Chaudhry, zone president, and managing director of Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd. said in a statement, "L&T's electrical automation business has a very strong team, a very strong engineering capability, and R&D capability. This can also contribute to Schneider Electric's growth in new and developing economies, especially in the Middle East, Africa, and East Asia where we can export more. He also added, “More importantly, with this India will be a very strong fourth engineering and manufacturing hub for the group. Today we have three hubs - one in France, one in China and one in the US. With this (deal), we will be setting up the fourth hub in India.”





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industry-4-0-market-102375





Regional Insight :

Transformation in Automation Techniques to Boost Market in Europe

The market in Europe generated a revenue of USD 27.84 million in 2018 and is predicted to remain at the forefront during the forecast period owing to the deployment of connected machines and devices. The transformation in automation techniques will also bolster the healthy growth of the market in Europe. Moreover, the increasing network connectivity and real-time data processing will aid the market in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years due to the growing adoption of industrial automation and the implementation of disruptive technologies.

Key Industrial Development:

May 2019 - Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. unveiled FactoryEye for Industry 4.0 specific applications. The innovative system is aimed at providing detailed analysis to the manufacturer and guides them in real-time decision making.

September 2019: Cisco Systems, Inc. partnered with Emerson Electric Co. to introduce a next-generation industrial wireless networking solution. The solution is designed to transform data management leading to improved plant productivity, reliability, and safety.

List Of Key Companies Profiled In Industry 4.0 Market:

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FANUC

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

KUKA





Quick Buy- Industry 4.0 Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102375





Major Table of Content for Industry 4.0 Market:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Industry 4.0 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Application (Value) Industrial Automation Smart factory Industrial IoT By Vertical (Value) Manufacturing Energy & Utilities Automotive Transportation Chemical Pharmaceuticals Consumer Electronics Metals Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued …





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industry-4-0-market-102375





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) and Large Enterprise), By Industry (Discrete and Process), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Internet of Things (IoT) in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution and Services), By Application (Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking and Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Emergency and Incident Management and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Hadoop-as-a-Service, Data-as-a-Service and Data Analytics-as-a-Service), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), By Industry (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cloud Based Contact Center Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Organizations, Small and Medium-Sized Organizations), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, ITES, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and Retail, Travel and Hospitality) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Anti-Plagiarism for the Education Sector Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Text Mining, and Integrated Customization Service), By Application (Students, and Teachers), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us: