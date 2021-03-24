Next Games’ 2,020,000 new shares registered with the trade register

English Finnish

Next Games Corporation Company announcement, 24 March 2021, 11:30 am (EET)

Next Games Corporation (the ”Company” or ”Next Games”) announced on 18 March 2021 the result of the directed offering of new shares to a limited number of domestic and international institutional investors in an accelerated book-building offering (the ”Share Issue”). The Company issued a total of 2,020,000 new shares (the “Issue Shares”) in the Share Issue. The Issue Shares have today been registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office. Following the registration of the Issue Shares, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 30,032,595. The Issue Shares issued in the Share Issue are new shares of the Company that are equivalent to the existing share class of the Company. The ISIN code of the shares is FI4000233267. The Issue Shares will entitle their holders to dividends and other shareholder rights in the Company as of the date of registration of the shares in the trade register.

Trading with the Issue Shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland, a multilateral trading facility maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., on or about 25 March 2021.

Next Games Corporation

MORE INFORMATION

Annina Salvén

CFO

+358 (0) 40 588 3167

investors@nextgames.com

Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Certified Adviser

+358 (0) 50 520 4098

NEXT GAMES IN BRIEF

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North Growth Market: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. Our critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. For more information head to www.nextgames.com



