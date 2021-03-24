Friendable Retains Sheppard Mullin as Lead Counsel for all Fan Pass Music, Entertainment, Technology and Advertising Initiatives

Initiatives will be led by Mr. Sidney S. Fohrman (“Sid”), a partner in Sheppard Mullin’s acclaimed Entertainment Group and leader of the firm’s Music Industry Team and Esports & Games Industry Team

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Sheppard Mullin as the Company’s music, entertainment and advertising counsel as the Company’s Fan Pass platform forges ahead with new industry relationships and initiatives.

The Entertainment and Digital Media practice at Sheppard Mullin is a full-service multidisciplinary group representing the major motion picture studios, television networks and other domestic and international entertainment, media and communications companies in all areas, including:

· Music.

· Motion picture and television development.

· Finance, production and distribution.

· Advertising/sweepstakes.

· Branded entertainment.

· Intellectual property.

· Licensing and merchandising.

· Mergers, corporate finance, acquisitions and other strategic corporate transactions.

· Convergence, online/technology, publishing & esports.

Mr. Sidney S. Fohrman (“Sid”) is a partner in the firm’s acclaimed Entertainment, Technology and Advertising Practice Group and leads both the firm’s Music Industry Team and Esports & Games Industry Team.

Sid represents a diverse client base comprised of public and private companies, on- and off-screen talent, artists, influencers and entrepreneurs across the full spectrum of the entertainment industry, including music, esports, fitness, sports, technology, events, film and television industries. He often acts as outside general counsel to music and entertainment companies and regularly handles multifaceted corporate and entertainment transactions. Sid advises on new media business models and joint ventures and handles content and licensing deals related to technology and new media exploitation; endorsement and sponsorship deals; publishing, licensing and other copyright and trademark transactions; and production, labor, trade and venue matters in connection with live events.

Sid is a nationally recognized top music lawyer, and his practice is anchored by his significant experience representing both talent and institutional clients in all aspects of the music industry. He has represented some of the world’s largest media companies and most prominent artists and producers on recording and music publishing agreements, content licensing, composer and producer agreements for film and television, and he has represented live event promoters in connection with all aspects of music festivals and live concert events.

Sid brings to his transaction practice extensive prior experience as a commercial litigator, in which capacity he represented public and private companies in complex contractual disputes, business torts, copyright and trademark infringement, antitrust and finance. He has appeared before state and federal courts at both the trial and appellate levels and has considerable experience with alternative dispute resolution.

“Our team continues to be blessed with relationships that strengthen our ability to grow the Fan Pass business and opportunity. The entertainment marketplace is uniquely diverse, and we are excited to have Mr. Fohrman join our team. With experience and relationships that are simply unmatched in our opinion, Sid has the ability to solidify certain foundational items Fan Pass needs as we proceed with our growth strategy,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

“There is simply no substitute for industry relationships and experience, and we believe we have secured the absolute correct person and firm for the Company’s growing needs in this entertainment sector. We continue adding to what is already a very talented and diverse team as we begin developing additional strengths designed to take advantage of several key opportunities being vetted by our team. Stay tuned,” Rositano added.

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the Company, visit www.Friendable.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed via the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork(IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com