Insights on the Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market is expected to grow from $254.02 billion in 2020 to $308.13 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $437.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market section of the report gives context. It compares the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market with other segments of the oil downstream activities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease indicators comparison.

Major companies in the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market include Royal Dutch Shell; BP PLC; Gazprom Neft; CRH Plc and Owens Corning Sales LLC.



The asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market consists of sales of asphalt, lubricating oil and grease by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce block asphalt, asphalt paving mixture, asphalt shingle, coating materials, petroleum lubricating oil and grease. Asphalt is a sticky, black and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum used for surfacing roads, flooring, and roofing. The asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market is segmented into asphalt and other petroleum products.



North America was the largest region in the global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market. Africa was the smallest region in the global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market.



Most of the asphalt companies are using frequency inverters in asphalt mixing process to control asphalt mixture drying time. Frequency inverter is an electronic device which transforms an AC current with fixed frequency to variable amplitude and frequency. It is used to vary the speed of rotation of the drying drum of the plant drying system so that the aggregates which are more porous receive heat from the burning flame for more time resulting in complete drying. It improves the drying process and allows the less porous asphalt to dry faster resulting in increased production. For instance, some of the major companies using frequency inverters include 3 Franks Services, A. Macchione Brothers, Absolute Asphalt and Concreter LLC and Ace Asphalt.



The demand for multi grade lubricants is gaining traction due to their better performance in cold climatic conditions. Multi-grade lubricant is a viscosity modifier used in engines which allows the smooth flow of oil under cold and hot climatic conditions. It is used to minimize the effect of change of viscosity with respect to the changes in the surrounding temperature and maintains optimum viscosity over the engine operating temperature range. Some of the major companies producing this lubricant include Gazprom, Rosneft, Exxonmobil, Petrochina and BP.



Producers of petroleum-based lubricants are offering bio-based lubricants to address the concerns associated with the impact of lubricants on the environment. Bio-based lubricants are formulated with renewable or biodegradable materials. Vegetable oils are one of the major components for bio-based lubricants. Vegetable oils offer high lubricity, viscosity and thermal stability. They have a higher flash point of 326C as compared to flash point of 200C for mineral oils. Lubricants produced from vegetable oils include tractor transmission hydraulic fluid, industrial hydraulic fluids for process and machinery applications, food-grade hydraulic fluids and greases, greases for use in automotive, railroad and machinery applications, chainsaw bar oil, gear lubes, compressor oil, and transformer and transmission line cooling fluids.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease



9. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market, Segmentation by Type

11.2. Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market, Segmentation by End Use Industries

12. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market Segments

12.1. Global Asphalt Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.2. Global Other Petroleum Products Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)



13. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market Metrics

13.1. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market

15. Western Europe Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market

16. Eastern Europe Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market

17. North America Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market

18. South America Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market

19. Middle East Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market

20. Africa Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market

21. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

21.3.1. Royal Dutch Shell

21.3.1.1. Company Overview

21.3.1.2. Products and Services

21.3.1.3. Strategy

21.3.1.4. Financial Performance

21.3.2. BP PLC

21.3.2.1. Company Overview

21.3.2.2. Products and Services

21.3.2.3. Strategy

21.3.2.4. Financial Performance

21.3.3. Gazprom Neft

21.3.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.3.2. Products and Services

21.3.3.3. Strategy

21.3.3.4. Financial Performance

21.3.4. CRH Plc

21.3.4.1. Company Overview

21.3.4.2. Products and Services

21.3.4.3. Strategy

21.3.4.4. Financial Performance

21.3.5. Owens Corning Sales LLC

21.3.5.1. Company Overview

21.3.5.2. Products and Services

21.3.5.3. Strategy

21.3.5.4. Financial Performance



22. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market



23. Market Background: Oil Downstream Activities Market

23.1. Oil Downstream Activities Market Characteristics

23.2. Oil Downstream Activities Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

23.3. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

23.4. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

23.5. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



24. Recommendations

24.1. Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market in 2025 - Growth Countries

24.2. Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market in 2025 - Growth Segments

24.3. Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies



25. Appendix

25.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report

25.2. Abbreviations

25.3. Currencies

25.4. Research Inquiries

25.5. About the Publisher



26. Copyright and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uq9uu1