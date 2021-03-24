Outlook on the Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Functionality, Type of Formulation and Geography

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product; Functionality; Type of Formulation and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to reach US$ 9,873.53 million by 2027 from US$ 6,521.74 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pharmaceutical excipients market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.



Based on product, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and others products. In 2019, the organic chemicals segment held the largest market share, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rise in the use of organic chemicals in various formulations in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Driving factors, such as surge in generics market and growth of the pharmaceutical market backed by multi-functional excipients, are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, cost and time intensive drug development process is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



The coronavirus pandemic is estimated to have significant impact on the pharmaceutical excipients market. Majority of the pharmaceutical companies around the globe are engaged in the development of vaccines for coronavirus. However, this shift of focus is anticipated to have a negative impact on the other segments of the market. Also, disruptions in supply chain caused due to halt in global operations are projected to have an adverse impact on the market.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Roquette Freres; Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.; BASF SE; Evonik Industries AG; Associated British Foods Plc; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Lubrizol Corporation; Croda International Plc; and DFE Pharma are among the prominent players operating in pharmaceutical excipients market.



The market players are focused toward bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June, 2020, Evonik launched RESOMER Precise platform of custom functional excipients to precisely control the release profile of parenteral drug products. Such developments are expected to help the market growth during the forecast period.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the pharmaceutical excipients market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global pharmaceutical excipients market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - By Functionality

1.3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - By Type of Formulation

1.3.4 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - By Geography



2. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South & Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surge In Generics Market

5.1.2 Growth of the Pharmaceutical Market Backed By Multi-Functional Excipients

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Cost and Time Intensive Drug Development Process

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Shifting Focus of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies to Emerging Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Demand and Emphasis on Co-Processed Excipients

5.4.2 Improving Excipient Capabilities due to Nanotechnology

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Share, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 ORGANIC CHEMICALS

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Organic Chemicals: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.3 INORGANIC CHEMICALS

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Inorganic Chemicals: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.4 OTHER PRODUCTS

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Other Products: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



8. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- By Functionality

8.1 Overview

8.2 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Share, by Functionality, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 FILLERS AND DILUENTS

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Fillers and Diluents: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.4 SUSPENDING AND VISCOSITY AGENTS

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Suspending and Viscosity Agents: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.5 COATING AGENTS

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Coating Agents: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.6 BINDERS

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Binders: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.7 PRESERVATIVES

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Preservatives: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.8 EMULSIFYING AGENTS

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Emulsifying Agents: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.9 OTHER FUNCTIONALITIES

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Other Functionalities: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



9. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- By Type of Formulation

9.1 Overview

9.2 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Share, by Type of Formulation, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 ORAL FORMULATIONS

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Oral Formulations: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.4 TOPICAL FORMULATIONS

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Topical Formulations: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.5 PARENTERAL FORMULATIONS

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Parenteral Formulations: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.6 OTHER FORMULATIONS

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Other Formulations: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



10. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

10.2 Europe: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

10.4 Middle East & Africa: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

10.5 South and Central America: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe (EU): Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Roquette Freres

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 BASF SE

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Evonik

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Associated British Foods plc

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Archer Daniels Midland Company

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Lubrizol Corporation

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 DFE Pharma

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Croda International plc

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3vm9f