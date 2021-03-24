Global Hard Disk Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 by Category (Internal & External), Type (HDDs & SDDs), Connectivity (USB Wired and Wireless)

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hard Disk Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hard Disk Market was valued USD 62269.46 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR 5.11% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The Global Hard Disk Market is expected to surge significantly due to the requirement for data storage, booming laptop market and digitalization. Besides this the government policies that support digitalization and utilization of internet portals for day-to-day activities is producing data that is driving the Hard Disk Market.



The Global Hard Disk Market is segmented based on category, type, connectivity, end-user and region. Based on Category, the market is segmented into internal and external. Internal has captured the share of 73.05% in the year 2020 and is expected to grow in the forecast period too as the internal Hard disk resides inside the laptop and with increasing sales volume of laptop internal hard disk sales volume increases too.

Based on type, the market is sub segmented into HDDs and SDDs. HDDs has a share of 83.95% in the market and SDDs share is expected to grow in the year 2026.HDDs has captured the maximum market as compared to SDDs because HDDs are less expensive and are available in a wide range of data storage capacity.



Based on connectivity the market is sub segmented into USB wired and wireless. USB wired has the share of 97.52% is the market as the wireless are comparatively more expensive and people lack awareness about them.



Regionally, the Hard Disk Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption of technology and digitalization with a share of 43.53% in the year 2020.



Companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new service developments.



Key Target Audience:

Hard Disk manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

Organizations, forums and alliances related to Hard Disk Market

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022- 2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hard Disk Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Hard Disk Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Category (Internal & External)

6.2.2. By Type (HDDs & SDDs)

6.2.3. By Connectivity (USB Wired & Wireless)

6.2.4. By End User (Residential & Commercial)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Hard Disk Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Category

7.2.2. By Type

7.2.3. By Connectivity

7.2.4. By End User

7.2.5. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Hard Disk Market Outlook

7.3.2. India Hard Disk Market Outlook

7.3.3. Australia Hard Disk Market Outlook

7.3.4. Japan Hard Disk Market Outlook

7.3.5. South Korea Hard Disk Market Outlook



8. Europe Hard Disk Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Category

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By Connectivity

8.2.4. By End User

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Hard Disk Market Outlook

8.3.2. Germany Hard Disk Market Outlook

8.3.3. United Kingdom Hard Disk Market Outlook

8.3.4. Italy Hard Disk Market Outlook

8.3.5. Spain Hard Disk Market Outlook



9. North America Hard Disk Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Category

9.2.2. By Type

9.2.3. By Connectivity

9.2.4. By End User

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.2. Mexico Hard Disk Market Outlook

9.3.3. Canada Hard Disk Market Outlook



10. South America Hard Disk Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Category

10.2.2. By Type

10.2.3. By Connectivity

10.2.4. By End User

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Hard Disk Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Hard Disk Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Hard Disk Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Hard Disk Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Category

11.2.2. By Type

11.2.3. By Connectivity

11.2.4. By End User

11.2.5. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Hard Disk Market Outlook

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Hard Disk Market Outlook

11.3.3. UAE Hard Disk Market Outlook

11.3.4. Kuwait Hard Disk Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Western Digital Corporation

14.2. Seagate Technology PLC

14.3. Toshiba Corporation

14.4. Fujitsu Limited

14.5. Samsung Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

14.6. Intel Corporation

14.7. Sony corporation

14.8. Quantum Corporation

14.9. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

14.10. Transcend Information. Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vtllzu





