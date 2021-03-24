Global nitrile gloves market size to amass substantial size returns over 2021-2026

Selbyville, Delaware, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cited by seasoned experts, global nitrile gloves market size was worth USD 5069.82 million in 2020 and is anticipated to amass lucrative gains during the analysis timeframe of 2021 to 2026.

The business intelligence report bifurcates the industry into various segments, based on type, grade, and end-user scope. Growth rate projections, alongside forecasts of the market share of each segment are offered in the report.

Moving onwards, the report thoroughly investigates the regional outlook, while evaluating the contribution of each region to the overall industry remuneration. Furthermore, the study delivers an all-inclusive analysis of the prominent companies operating in this business domain and systematically presents their product & service portfolios, revealing respective expansion strategies side-by-side.

The rapid growth of the market can be largely attributed to evolving hygiene standards, coupled with growing cognizance regarding the benefits of advanced healthcare. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and imposition of stringent health regulations are augmenting global nitrile gloves industry size.

Speaking of the latest developments, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly fueled research & development efforts by industry players for introducing superior quality gloves and enhance production efficiency. Glove manufacturers have started integrating technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics in the manufacturing framework for intensifying overall quality as well as capabilities.

Therefore, escalating product demand to curb the spread of the coronavirus, technological advancements, and growing R&D efforts by industry moguls are further stimulating global nitrile gloves market outlook.

Outlining market segmentations

Based on product type, the industry is bifurcated into powder free gloves, and powdered gloves. With regards to grade, the marketplace is split into industrial grade, and medical grade.

Elaborating on end-user landscape, worldwide nitrile gloves market sphere comprises chemicals, oil & gas, construction, food processing, automotive, healthcare, and others.

Regional outlook

From a geographical angle, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe are key contributors for worldwide nitrile gloves industry remuneration.

Among these, North America captures a substantial market share currently and is touted to experience considerable expansion during 2021-2026. Rising adoption of powder free gloves across various sectors including chemicals, construction, oil & gas, healthcare, and automotive is fostering the regional market growth.

Competitive hierarchy

Hartalega Holdings Bhd., Top Glove Corporation Bhd., Ansell Ltd., Dynarex Corporation, Supermax Corporation Bhd., Owens & Minor Inc., Comfort Gloves Bhd., Ammex Corporation, Synthomer plc, and Medicom are the top companies influencing worldwide nitrile gloves market trends.

