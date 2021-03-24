Global Portable Air Purifier Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Air Purifier Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global portable air purifier market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global portable air purifier market to grow with a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on portable air purifier market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on portable air purifier market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global portable air purifier market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global portable air purifier market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising awareness about the harmful effects of the polluted air on the human health

Convenience associated with these air purifiers as they can be easily shifted around as required

2) Restraints

Increasing raw material prices

3) Opportunities

Increasing use of portable air purifier in commercial establishments such as hospital, offices and hotels

Segment Covered

The global portable air purifier market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and distribution channel.



The Global Portable Air Purifier Market by Type

Dust Collectors

Fume & Smoke Collectors

Others

The Global Portable Air Purifier Market by Technology

High Efficiency Particulate Air

Activated Carbon Filtration

UV Technology

Negative Ion

Ozone

The Global Portable Air Purifier Market by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

The Global Portable Air Purifier Market by Distribution Channel

Online

o E-Commerce Websites

o Company Owned Websites

Offline

o Super Market/Hyper Market

o Company Owned Store

o Multi Brand Store



What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the portable air purifier market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the portable air purifier market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global portable air purifier market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Portable Air Purifier Market Highlights

2.2. Portable Air Purifier Market Projection

2.3. Portable Air Purifier Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Portable Air Purifier Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Portable Air Purifier Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Portable Air Purifier Market



4. Portable Air Purifier Market Macro Indicator Analysis



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Portable Air Purifier Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Honeywell International Inc

10.2.2. Whirlpool Corporation

10.2.3. Panasonic Corporation

10.2.4. Levoit Corporation

10.2.5. COWAY CO., LTD

10.2.6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.2.7. Sharp Corporation

10.2.8. Dyson Technology Limited

10.2.9. Austin Air Systems Limited

10.2.10. Blueair AB



