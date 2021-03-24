French English

Paris, March 23, 2021

Press release: publication of Compagnie de Financement Foncier’s 2020 Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report

Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its 2020 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel), including the annual financial report.

It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on March 23, 2021 under the number D.21-0179.

This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under:

“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.

Copies of this document are also available at the following address:

COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER

4 quai de Bercy

94 220 CHARENTON LE PONT

Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr

Attachment