Global Specialized Warehousing and Storage Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialized Warehousing and Storage Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global specialized warehousing and storage market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the specialized warehousing and storage? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Specialized Warehousing and Storage market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider specialized warehousing and storage market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The specialized warehousing and storage market section of the report gives context. It compares the specialized warehousing and storage market with other segments of the warehousing and storage market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, specialized warehousing and storage indicators comparison.

Major companies in the specialized warehousing and storage market include Mitsubishi Logistics; Kuehne + Nagel International AG; Iron Mountain Inc; Kinder Morgan Inc and Apex Oil Company Inc.



The global specialized warehousing and storage market is expected to grow from $58.95 billion in 2020 to $60.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $84.48 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



The specialized warehousing and storage market consists of sales of specialized warehousing and storage services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate warehousing and storage facilities for particular categories of goods that need specialized treatment. The main examples are farm product bonded warehousing and storage, farm product private warehousing and storage and grain elevators. Other examples are automobile dead storage, bulk petroleum storage, document storage and warehousing, lumber storage and whiskey warehousing. The specialized warehousing and storage market is segmented into automobile dead storage; bulk petroleum and chemical storage; document storage and warehousing; whiskey warehousing and other specialized warehousing and storage.



North America was the largest region in the global specialized warehousing and storage market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global specialized warehousing and storage market. Africa was the smallest region in the global specialized warehousing and storage market.



Many warehousing and storage companies are using big data analytics as a tool to plan and optimize warehouse operations. Big data analytics refers to the process of examining large sets of data to obtain useful information such as hidden patterns, market trends, unknown correlations and customer preferences. Big data analyses the location, capacity and flexibility of warehouses to predict customer requirements. It helps in improving warehouse planning and replenishment and creating lean supply chains with sophisticated inventory systems. This maximizes workflow, improves floor utilization and increases operational efficiencies and ROI.



