India Meat $47.57 Million Substitutes Market, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The Indian Meat Substitutes Market is estimated to reach over USD47.57 million in value terms by the end of FY2026 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 7.48% during FY2021E-FY2026F.

The Indian Meat Substitutes Market is driven by rising health concerns coupled with growing awareness about various diseases caused due to lack of proteins among consumers. Also, the increasing vegetarian population in India is expected to bolster the market growth over the next few years. Growing demand for plant-based meat products among the population is further aiding the growth of the Indian Meat Substitutes Market over the coming years.



The Indian Meat Substitutes Market is segmented based on product, source, type, form, company and region. Based on form, the market can be categorized into solid and liquid. Out of which, the solid segment dominated the Indian Meat Substitutes Market until FY2020 and is forecast to maintain its lead during the forecast period as well, attributing to high preference by food manufacturers owing to their ease of usage and their ability to preserve flavor and color of food products.



Based on type, the concentrates segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the meat substitutes market during the forecast period as it offers high protein content and low levels of calories.



The major players operating in the Indian Meat Substitutes Market are Sonic Biochem Limited, ADM Agro Industries India Private Limited, DuPont India, Roquette India Private Limited, Kerry Ingredients India Private Limited, Axiom ingredients and health foods private limited, Ingredion India Private Limited, Cargill India Private Limited and others.

Key Target Audience:

Meat substitutes distributors and manufacturers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to meat substitutes

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Meat Substitutes Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers/Customer Insights



6. India Meat Substitutes Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (Quorn, Tempeh, Tofu, Seitan and Others)

6.2.2. By Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea and Others)

6.2.3. By Type (Concentrates, Isolates and Textured)

6.2.4. By Form (Solid Vs Liquid)

6.2.5. By Region (North, South, East, West)

6.2.6. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map (By Type and Region)



7. North India Meat Substitutes Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Source

7.2.3. By Type

7.2.4. By Form



8. South Meat Substitutes Market Outlook



9. East India Meat Substitutes Market Outlook



10. West India Meat Substitutes Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers/Opportunities

11.2. Challenges/Restraints



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Matrix

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Sonic Biochem Limited

15.2.2. ADM Agro Industries India Private Limited

15.2.3. DuPont India Private Limited

15.2.4. Roquette India Private Limited

15.2.5. Kerry Ingredients India Private Limited

15.2.6. Axiom Ingredients and health foods private limited

15.2.7. Ingredion India Private Limited

15.2.8. Cargill India Private Limited



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pg82f2





