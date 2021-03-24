United States Used Car Market & Volume Report 2020: Market is Forecasted to be More than $885 Billion by the End of 2026

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Used Car Market & Volume by Types (Sedan, SUV, Micro Van, Trailer, Motorcycle, Others), Size, Vehicle Age, Distribution Channels, Region, Pricing, and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States Used Car Market is forecasted to be more than US$ 885 Billion by the end of the year 2026.
The demand for used cars is high among consumers in the United States; this is due to favorable policies and changing consumer behavior. United States consumers have become more comfortable in buying a used car due to rising car inventories. The growth in the number of franchised and independent car dealers with a better deal and competitive price for cars is also attracting the Used Car Market in the United States.
Companies like Penske Automotive, CarMax, Asbury Automotive Group, and AutoNation are attracting used car consumers with aggressive advertisements, dedicated websites, lucrative offers, and additional facilities. All these growth factors are propelling the Used Car Market in the United States.
COVID-19 is boosting the Used Car Market in the United States
The used car market has been boosted from COVID-19 as people are avoiding mass transportation such as buses, trains, and even taxi services. Most of the consumers are buying used cars due to the sudden economic crisis created by this pandemic and saving money in an uncertain economy is the priority. The difference between the prices of the used car versus the new car plays the most significant role in this market.
