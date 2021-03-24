Insights on the Data Center UPS Global Market to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center UPS Market Report
The global data center UPS market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The global market is witnessing high procurement of lithium-ion-based battery systems. Data center operators are increasingly adopting these batteries to prevent losses suffered due to VRLA battery failures and increase overall power efficiency. Lithium-ion batteries have emerged as an effective alternative to VRLA batteries among vendors, thereby aiding the market's growth. The penetration of UPS systems is growing due to an increase in centralized operations and the need for row/rack-level power backup, which is driving operators to install efficient systems and batteries. Moreover, the application of lithium-ion batteries reduces space and lowers OPEX as they require low maintenance. The demand to prevent battery failures is boosting operators to shift to lithium-ion solutions in the market. However, the popularity of other battery technologies, such as nickel-zinc and Prussian Blue Sodium-ion, could pose a challenge to lithium-ion UPS battery systems' growth during the forecast period.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center UPS market during the forecast period:
- Adoption of DC UPS Systems reducing Power Losses
- Increase in Colocation Investments
- The rise in Hyperscale Data Centers Construction
The study considers the present scenario of the data center UPS market and its market dynamics for 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Data Center UPS Market Segmentation
VRLA batteries are likely to account for the highest data center UPS market share during the forecast period; however, they can register negative growth. These batteries are responsible for multiple outages in the market. To prevent system failures during grid outages, they require constant maintenance and service checks, which increase the OPEX for operators. Data center operators are seeking efficiency and reduced TCO in operating UPS systems. They are increasingly procuring UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries, which will enable them to decrease the OPEX. Hence, the increased adoption of lithium-ion, Nickel-zinc, and Prussian Blue batteries is projected to decrease the market share of VRLA batteries during the forecast period.
The growth of < =500 kVA UPS systems is expected to be higher among prefabricated operators than traditional brick-and-mortar facilities. Small- and medium-sized data centers with a power density of less than 1 MW are adopting data center market has witnessed increased adoption of systems with a capacity of over 1,000kVA among hyperscale facilities. Data centers offering support to HPC resources are likely to adopt rack-level UPS systems. Colocation service providers are the major adopters of high-capacity UPS systems deployed at row/room levels.
Many new data centers are designed to be of Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy and can be reconfigured with up to 2N+1 redundancy as and when the need arises, along with the incorporation of flexible data center designs. A high number of under-developed projects across the globe fall under the Tier III category. There are over 320 data center projects that fall under the Tier III category. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, with several operators expected to shift to the Tier IV category due to the growth in rack power densities and critical data center applications. The investment in UPS systems among Tier IV data center facilities is expected to reach over $9 billion in 2026. These data centers are equipped with minimum 2N+1 redundancy in infrastructure that makes them fault-tolerant, with a few having 2N+2 redundancy in a few critical infrastructures such as UPS systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Power Architecture In Data Centers
7.2 UPS Systems Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Innovative UPS Battery Technology
8.2 5G To Grow Edge Data Center Investments
8.3 Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation
8.4 Adoption Of DC UPS Systems To Reduce Power Loss
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Data Center Investment
9.2 Increasing Construction Of Hyperscale Data Centers
9.3 Growing Rack Power Density
9.4 Power Outages to Iincrease Redundant UPS Adoption
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Increased UPS Battery Failure
10.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce In Data Center Engineering
10.3 High Maintenance Cost & Inefficiency Increases Opex
10.4 High Procurement Cost Of Lithium-Ion UPS Systems
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
12 UPS Battery Technology
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 VRLA UPS Systems
12.4 Flywheel UPS Systems
12.5 Lithium-Ion UPS Systems
13 UPS Systems
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 < =500 KVA
13.4 500-1,000 KVA
13.5 >1,000 KVA
14 Tier Standards
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 TIER I & II
14.3 TIER III
14.4 TIER IV
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
16 North America
16.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.3 Market Overview
16.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
16.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
16.6 US
16.7 Canada
17 Latin America
17.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.3 Market Overview
17.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
17.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
17.6 Brazil
17.7 Other Latin American Countries
18 Western Europe
18.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
18.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
18.6 UK
18.7 Germany
18.8 Netherlands
18.9 France
18.10 Ireland
18.11 Other Western European Countries
19 Nordics
19.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.3 Market Overview
19.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
19.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
19.6 Denmark
19.7 Norway
19.8 Sweden
19.9 Finland & Iceland
20 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)
20.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Market Overview
20.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
20.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
20.6 Russia & Czech Republic
20.7 Poland & Austria
20.8 Other Central & Eastern European Countries
21 Middle East
21.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.3 Market Overview
21.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
21.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
21.6 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
21.7 Other Middle Eastern Countries
22 Africa
22.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.3 Market Overview
22.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
22.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
22.6 South Africa
22.7 Kenya
22.8 Other African Countries
23 APAC
23.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.3 Market Overview
23.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
23.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
23.6 China & Hong Kong
23.7 Australia & New Zealand
23.8 India
23.9 Japan
23.10 Rest Of APAC
24 Southeast Asia
24.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.3 Market Overview
24.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
24.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
24.6 Singapore
24.7 Indonesia
24.8 Malaysia
24.9 Thailand
24.10 Other Southeast Asian Countries
25 Competitive Landscape
25.1 Competition Overview
26 Key Vendor Profiles
26.1 ABB
26.2 Eaton
26.3 Schneider Electric
26.4 Vertiv Group
26.5 Piller Power Systems
27 Other Prominent Vendors
27.1 AEG POWER SYSTEMS
27.2 Ametek Powervar
27.3 Borri
27.4 Canovate Electronics
27.5 Centiel Global
27.6 Controlled Power Company
27.7 Cyber Power Systems
27.8 Delta Power Solutions
27.9 Enconnex
27.10 Everexceed Industrial
27.11 Fuji Electric
27.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
27.13 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
27.14 Huawei Technologies
27.15 Kehua Data (Kehua Tech)
27.16 Kohler
27.17 Legrand
27.18 Marathon Power
27.19 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
27.20 Natron Energy
27.21 Rittal
27.22 Riello Elettronica Group
27.23 Shenzhen KSTAR Science And Technology
27.24 Socomec
27.25 Thycon
27.26 Toshiba
27.27 Tripp Lite
27.28 Vycon
27.29 ZAF Energy Systems
27.30 Zincfive
27.31 Gamatronic (SolarEdge Technologies)
28 Prominent Battery Providers
28.1 Exide Technologies
28.2 Unipower
28.3 HAZE Battery
28.4 Power Sonic Corporation
28.5 Enersys
28.6 SAFT
28.7 Storage Battery Systems (SBS)
28.8 Vision Group (Shenzhen Center Power Tech)
28.9 HBL Power Systems
28.10 Fiamm Energy Technology
29 Report Summary
29.1 Key Takeaways
30 Quantitative Summary
30.1 Overall Market
30.2 UPS Market By System Capacity
30.3 UPS Market By Battey Technology
30.4 Geography: Investment
30.5 Geography: Power Capacity
30.6 Tier Standards
30.7 North America
30.8 US
30.9 Canada
30.10 Latin America
30.11 Brazil
30.12 Other Latin American Countries
30.13 Western Europe
30.14 UK
30.15 Germany
30.16 France
30.17 Netherlands
30.18 Ireland
30.19 Other Western European Countries
30.20 Nordics
30.21 Denmark
30.22 Norway
30.23 Sweden
30.24 Finland & Iceland
30.25 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)
30.26 Russia & Czech Republic
30.27 Poland & Austria
30.28 Other Central & Eastern European Countries
30.29 Middle East
30.30 Gulf Corporation Council (GCC)
30.31 Other Middle Eastern Countries
30.32 Africa
30.33 South Africa
30.34 Kenya
30.35 Other African Countries
30.36 APAC
30.37 China & Hong Kong
30.38 Australia & New Zealand
30.39 India
30.40 Japan
30.41 Rest Of APAC
30.42 Southeast Asia
30.43 Singapore
30.44 Indonesia
30.45 Malaysia
30.46 Thailand
30.47 Other Southeast Asia Countries
31 Appendix
