Insights on the Data Center UPS Global Market to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center UPS Market Report



The global data center UPS market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



The global market is witnessing high procurement of lithium-ion-based battery systems. Data center operators are increasingly adopting these batteries to prevent losses suffered due to VRLA battery failures and increase overall power efficiency. Lithium-ion batteries have emerged as an effective alternative to VRLA batteries among vendors, thereby aiding the market's growth. The penetration of UPS systems is growing due to an increase in centralized operations and the need for row/rack-level power backup, which is driving operators to install efficient systems and batteries. Moreover, the application of lithium-ion batteries reduces space and lowers OPEX as they require low maintenance. The demand to prevent battery failures is boosting operators to shift to lithium-ion solutions in the market. However, the popularity of other battery technologies, such as nickel-zinc and Prussian Blue Sodium-ion, could pose a challenge to lithium-ion UPS battery systems' growth during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center UPS market during the forecast period:

Adoption of DC UPS Systems reducing Power Losses

Increase in Colocation Investments

The rise in Hyperscale Data Centers Construction

The study considers the present scenario of the data center UPS market and its market dynamics for 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Data Center UPS Market Segmentation



VRLA batteries are likely to account for the highest data center UPS market share during the forecast period; however, they can register negative growth. These batteries are responsible for multiple outages in the market. To prevent system failures during grid outages, they require constant maintenance and service checks, which increase the OPEX for operators. Data center operators are seeking efficiency and reduced TCO in operating UPS systems. They are increasingly procuring UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries, which will enable them to decrease the OPEX. Hence, the increased adoption of lithium-ion, Nickel-zinc, and Prussian Blue batteries is projected to decrease the market share of VRLA batteries during the forecast period.



The growth of < =500 kVA UPS systems is expected to be higher among prefabricated operators than traditional brick-and-mortar facilities. Small- and medium-sized data centers with a power density of less than 1 MW are adopting data center market has witnessed increased adoption of systems with a capacity of over 1,000kVA among hyperscale facilities. Data centers offering support to HPC resources are likely to adopt rack-level UPS systems. Colocation service providers are the major adopters of high-capacity UPS systems deployed at row/room levels.



Many new data centers are designed to be of Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy and can be reconfigured with up to 2N+1 redundancy as and when the need arises, along with the incorporation of flexible data center designs. A high number of under-developed projects across the globe fall under the Tier III category. There are over 320 data center projects that fall under the Tier III category. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, with several operators expected to shift to the Tier IV category due to the growth in rack power densities and critical data center applications. The investment in UPS systems among Tier IV data center facilities is expected to reach over $9 billion in 2026. These data centers are equipped with minimum 2N+1 redundancy in infrastructure that makes them fault-tolerant, with a few having 2N+2 redundancy in a few critical infrastructures such as UPS systems.

