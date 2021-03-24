U.S. Genetic Testing Market to Reach USD 10.29 Billion with 13.0% CAGR by 2027 backed by the Increasing Awareness Regarding Testing Efficacy Amongst Healthcare Professionals, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. genetic testing market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 10.29 billion by 2027 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 13.0% between 2020 and 2027. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “U.S. Genetic Testing Market, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 4.11 billion in 2019. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and the increasing awareness regarding the efficacy of genetic testing in the U.S. will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as the regulatory overview, key industry developments such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, and funding raised by start-up companies that will impact the market. Additionally, the report offers valuable insights into the latest market trends and highlights key industry dynamics by adopting several research methodologies during the forecast period.





Market to Exhibit 6.7% Growth in 2020 amid COVID-19

The market for genetic testing in the U.S. is expected to register a lower growth by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% in 2020. Factors such as cancellation and postponement of non-essential diagnostics such as that of hereditary disease and cancer screening and more impetus on COVID-19 screening is expected to lead to sluggish growth of the market. However, favorable government policies and proactive steps to widen the reach of screening amongst patients by the companies is expected to contribute to the growth of the U.S. Genetic Testing Market in the forthcoming years.





Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders to Augment Growth

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic ailments such as cancer, heart disorders, and diabetes are the leading cause of disability and deaths of people across the U.S. Moreover, the U.S. healthcare system suffers an estimated USD 320 billion annually, in direct and indirect costs. Therefore, to reduce the healthcare costs, several healthcare companies contemplate offering advanced screening solutions to detect the disease at the preliminary stage and further prevent disease fatality. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the efficacy of the genetic testing methods amongst the healthcare professionals is expected to favor the U.S. genetic testing market growth in the forthcoming years.





Partnership between Major Companies to Amplify Their Market Positions

The market is fragmented by the presence of major companies such as Myriad Genetics and Quest Diagnostics trying to maintain a stronghold by partnering other companies to expand their product portfolio. Moreover, the other companies such as Ambry Genetics, Invitae Corporation, and BioReference Laboratories are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition to maintain their presence and gain a competitive edge over their rivals in the forthcoming years.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

Invitae Corporation (San Francisco, U.S.)

Ambry Genetics (Aliso Viejo, U.S.)

BioReference Laboratories, Inc. (Elmwood Park, U.S.)

Progenity, Inc. (San Diego, U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (Secaucus, U.S.)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Salt Lake City, U.S.)

Fulgent Genetics (Temple City, U.S.)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (Guangzhou, China)





Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Regulatory Overview Overview: Funding Raised by Genetic Testing focused Start-up Companies Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnership Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the U.S. Genetic Testing Market Analysis of Transactions in the Molecular Diagnostic Clinical Laboratory Market Overview: Personalized Medicine Market Size (USD billion), U.S., 2019 Reimbursement Scenario

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique PCR DNA Sequencing Microarrays Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiology Oncology Pharmacogenomics Cognitive Dysfunction Pathogenomics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Payer Public Health Insurance Private Health Insurance Out-of-Pocket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Independent Laboratories

Competitive Analysis

U.S. Market Share Analysis (2019) Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based On Availability))



Invitae Corporation Ambry Genetics BioReference Laboratories, Inc. Progenity, Inc. PathemaGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Myriad Genetics, Inc. Fulgent Genetics Burning Rock Biotech Limited







Continued...





