Quorum Announces Enhancements to MyDeal.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) (Quorum) is pleased to announce new enhancements for its Autovance MyDeal product and Autovance retailing platform, as part of its Digital Retailing strategy. MyDeal has been expanded to allow customers to complete online payments for a vehicle deposit. Additionally, Autovance’s comprehensive retailing platform has new integrations into both Dealertrack and RouteOne, the two key automotive industry credit portals, and into First Canadian, a leading finance and insurance product company.



“The Finch Auto Group are utilizing Autovance MyDeal across our dealerships,” stated Rob MacLachlan, Chief Operating Officer at Finch Auto Group. “The simplicity of Autovance MyDeal, combined with its deep integration into the systems we already use, has led to adoption by our customers and staff that has far exceeded our expectations.”

“Autovance continues to enhance its retailing platform, and its MyDeal Digital Retailing product is gaining steady market acceptance since being introduced in late 2020. We have sales interest from key dealer groups, more than 25 sold deals and new integrations with some of the key automotive industry companies,” said Maury Marks, Quorum President and CEO. “Additionally, Autovance is integrated into Quorum’s Sales CRM solutions to provide dealership customers with a seamless transition from buying a car online to dealing with in-dealership staff as needed.”

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solution.

Advantage, a full showroom system for independent dealerships and a management system that also includes in-house leasing, inventory management, and accounting.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.

For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (forward-looking information) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dfd1417b-70ac-48b3-8dd3-d0d87643f96b