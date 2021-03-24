Insights on the Train Control Management System Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Train Control Management System Market by Component and Wired Train Bus and Train Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The deployment of train control management system can vary depending upon the operation requirement of the train and market segment, however, the purpose and the benefits of the train control management system remains same across all the architectures. In addition, latest train control management system (TCMS) available in the market can be integrated with the third-party subsystems as the designs are modular and use internationally standardized interfaces. Furthermore, migration of functionality from supplier domain to train control management system can reduce the complexity and cost of overall train solution.



The train control management system market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to supportive government initiatives for the development of semi-autonomous and autonomous trains.

The train control management system market is segmented into component, solution, network type, train type, and region. Depending on component, the market is fragmented into vehicle control unit, mobile communication gateway, human-machine interface, and others. On the basis of solution, it is categorized into communication-based train control, positive train control, and integrated train control. By network type, it is classified into ethernet consist network, multifunctional vehicle bus, and wired train bus. According to train type, it is segregated into metros & high speed trains, electric multiple units, and diesel multiple units. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the Train Control Management System market include Bombardier, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens, Toshiba Corporation, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Knorr-Bremse, Alstom, Thales Group, and EKE Group.



Key benefits for Stakeholders

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global train control management system market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis, 2019

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increased allocation of budget for development of railways

3.5.1.2. Growing demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport system

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High capital requirement

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Improvement in railway infrastructure in developing countries



CHAPTER 4: TRAIN CONTROL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Vehicle control unit

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Mobile communication gateway

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Human machine interface

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: TRAIN CONTROL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY SOLUTION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Communication based train control (CBTC)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Positive train control

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Integrated train control

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: TRAIN CONTROL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY NETWORK TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Ethernet consist network (ECN)

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Multifunctional vehicle bus (MVB)

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Wired train bus

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: TRAIN CONTROL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY TRAIN TYPE

7.1. Overview

7.2. Metros and high speed trains

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Electric multiple units

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Diesel multiple units

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: TRAIN CONTROL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. BOMBARDIER

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. HITACHI, LTD.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Business performance

9.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Siemens

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Business performance

9.4. TOSHIBA CORPORATION

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.4.4. Business performance

9.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. ABB

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Business performance

9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.7. Knorr-Bremse

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Business performance

9.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. Alstom

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. Thales Group

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Operating business segments

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Business performance

9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. EKE Group

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymhqg7