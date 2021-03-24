New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Egg Packaging Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type and Packaging Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038321/?utm_source=GNW

Egg packaging refers to a packaging material specifically designed for safe storage and transportation of eggs.The delicate and porous nature of egg shells demands for tough and secure packaging solution.



Cartons, trays, baskets, and containers are a few of the most commonly used egg-packaging solutions.They are manufactured by using paperboard, recycled paper, polyethylene terephthalate, or polystyrene.



These materials provide convenience and also help in absorbing the stress or shock exerted during handling or transporting the eggs.Nonetheless, the egg packaging preserves the eggs from bacteria, tainting, natural predators, and loss of moisture.



All these benefits have increased demand for egg packaging.



Based on packaging type, the egg packaging market is segmented into cartons, containers, trays, and others.The cartons segment led the market with the largest share in 2019.



An egg carton is a carton designed for carrying and transporting whole eggs.These cartons have a dimpled form in which each dimple accommodates an individual egg and isolates that egg from eggs in adjacent dimples.



Standard egg cartons have room for 10 or 12 eggs, but they can come in a variety of sizes, holding from three to 24 eggs.An egg carton can be made of various materials including foamed plastics such as polystyrene foam, clear plastic, or may be manufactured from recycled paper and molded pulp.



All these factors are expected to increase the egg packaging market growth in the cartons.



Geographically, the Egg Packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2019, Europe held significant share in the egg packaging market.



However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The growth of egg packaging market in Europe is primarily attributed to the growing consumption of eggs and rising demand from foodservice and food processing industry.



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019.As of February 2021, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, and the UK are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.The food and beverage is one of the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns.



For instance, China is the global manufacturing hub and largest raw material supplier for various industries and it is among one of the worst affected countries.The lockdown of various plants and factories in China have restricted the global supply chains and disrupted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various products sales.



Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are hampering the food and beverage industry and thus acting as restraining factors for the growth of various markets related to this industry.



Sonoco Products Company; Placon; Mauser Corporate GMBH; JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. (JFH); Huhtamaki Oyj; CKF Inc.; Cascades Inc; Brodrene Hartmann AS; Reynolds Group Holdings Limited.; and Cellulose de la Loire are among the major players operating in the global egg packaging market.



The overall global egg packaging market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global egg packaging market.

