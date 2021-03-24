The drag & drop app builder software market was valued at US$ 790.39 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,128.82 million by 2027

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038320/?utm_source=GNW

However, selected market players with strong and robust app builder platforms with dynamic tools for creating user friendly apps continue to dominate the global market with their strong competitive positioning.



Factors such as notable customer base, geographical reach, efficient platform and product popularity contribute significantly in their strong business presence in the global market.For instance, app builder platform from a few players such as Salesforce, Zoho Corporation, Appy Pie, Bizness Apps, and Builderfire led the global market for drag & drop app builder software solutions.



However, numerous small & medium market players present in various region and countries continue to provide competitively priced solutions especially among the Asian and European countries.



North America accounted for the largest revenue-contributing region in the global drag & drop app builder software, with the US leading the market share, followed by Canada and Mexico.The US and Canada have heavily invested in research and development activities, which is subsequently leading to the development of advanced and innovative technologies.



In addition, this region has been enormously responsive toward implementing the latest technological advancements, such as integration of Information technologies with mobile and cloud technologies with software development.Increasing mobile penetration and rising internet usage have increased the generation of digital data and documents.



The region is at the forefront in deploying mobile apps, which are well organized and efficient in digital document transfer and collaboration among globally diverse employees or locations. Large enterprises and SMEs mainly consider drag & drop app builder software, especially cloud-based application, in order to improve their methods and maintain reliability and uniformity in enterprise content, thereby improving the efficiency in different business process workflows.



The overall drag & drop app builder software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the drag & drop app builder software market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders, specializing in the drag & drop app builder software market.

