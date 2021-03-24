CCS Appoints Internationally Acclaimed Concept Artist and Educator as Dean of Undergraduate Studies

Detroit, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is pleased to announce the appointment of renowned Hollywood concept designer, educator and CCS alumnus Tim Flattery as Dean of Undergraduate Studies effective immediately.

Since 2015, Flattery has helped transform CCS’s Entertainment Arts department into a nationally recognized program and has overseen the introduction of CCS’s new Concept Design program, one of only a few programs like it in the world. As Dean of Undergraduate Studies, Flattery will be responsible for the leadership and day-to-day management of the College's undergraduate departments, serve as liaison between faculty, Department Chairs and the President and contribute as a member of the College’s leadership team.

“This is a very important time for CCS. In addition to Tim’s experience inside and outside CCS, he is a collaborative leader, said Don Tuski, President of the College. “We have an opportunity to move forward together to ensure the support of all students. I know Tim will do a great job listening and including all viewpoints in his new role.”

A 1987 graduate of CCS with more than 100 film credits to his name, Flattery’s background is unparalleled. He has worked with leading film directors, such as Steven Spielberg, Tim Burton, Robert Zemeckis and Brad Bird, on a number of high-profile film projects – including 80s blockbuster Back to the Future II, and more recent titles such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and upcoming films such as Thor: Love and Thunder, slated for release in 2022. In addition, he designed and supervised full-size construction of the Batmobile for Batman Forever and the Fantasticar for Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

“I am very excited to take on the role of Dean of Undergraduate Studies and continue my deep collaboration with the amazing people at CCS,” said Flattery. “I am passionate about helping to guide the College into a new future that embraces change and limitless boundaries. I am honored to give back to the college that has given me so much!”

Many thanks goes out to the Undergraduate Dean Search Committee, which was comprised of CCS faculty, staff and student including Nadine Ashton - Co-Chair and Dean of Academic Affairs; Susan LaPorte - Co-Chair and Chair of Communication Design; Elena Arnaotova, Chair of Foundations; Kelsey Bailey, student representative; Tyanna Buie, Assistant Professor, Art Practice; Raquel Diroff, Director of Human Resources; Ian Lambert, Dean of Graduate Studies and Research and Shannon McPartlon, Sr. Director of Corporate and Foundation Partnerships.

About The College for Creative Studies

Located in the heart of Detroit, the College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a world-class institution that educates artists and designers to be leaders in the creative professions. A private, fully accredited college, CCS enrolls more than 1,400 students pursuing Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degrees.

Students in the BFA program can major in Advertising Design, Art Practice, Communication Design, Craft and Material Studies, Entertainment Arts, Fashion Accessories Design, Illustration, Interior Design, Photography, Product Design, and Transportation Design, in addition to a dual major Art Education program. Students in the MFA program can major in Color and Materials Design, Interaction Design, Systems Design Thinking and Transportation Design.

Attachment