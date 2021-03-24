iMD Companies, Inc. Launches New Crypto Currency Farming Data Center Operations in Phoenix, Arizona and Gives Guidance on Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Progress for the Company

Phoenix, AZ, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today that we have launched a new crypto currency farming data center in Phoenix, Arizona. This is in additional to our San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento locations. This will increase our farming capacity for crypto currencies. The company facilities are equipped with our powerful dedicated server technology and JBOD-Raid architecture hard drive array systems.



iMD is focused on the new commercialization tools of Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs). As a developer of NFTs for clients, we can extract the real value of assets, commerce and various forms of creative expression. The next generation of value will be found where people can participate in the success of other people, brands, talents, artists and more. We believe that through this model we unlock the real values of items, but even more importantly, allow the true success to come through the individuals and not the multiple layers of commerce.

This becomes a peer-to-peer marketplace where value, price and sales are actually rewarded and not so diluted that the participants literally see more of their money. The blockchain prevents the false sales of similar items and can completely keep track of both the sale and monetary exchange. In the case of NFTs, the owner will enjoy the majority of the revenues which is the way we believe it should be. We are happy to be part of this exciting new commerce arena. We anticipate NFTs to be a very large market which will exceed 100’s of Millions of dollars. The company expects to have our first NFT transactions developed and announced in the near term.

Follow iMD Companies, Inc. on on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/imd_inc

and on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/imdcompaniesinc/

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, and cryptocurrency markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Contact:

iMD Companies, Inc.

info@imdcompaniesinc.com

800-474-8996