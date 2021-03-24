Swapcard Partners with IMEX Group to Drive New IMEX Digital Experience

SEATTLE, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swapcard , the leading AI-powered virtual and hybrid events platform, has partnered with IMEX Group , the premier global organizer for the business events community, to deliver a new portfolio of digital experiences and value-added services for the global meetings and events industry. As part of the new partnership, Swapcard will serve as the foundation for IMEX America’s new all-in-one, omnichannel digital experience which will run between May and September 2021.



IMEX’s new digital experience is designed to give tangible business value to the company’s traditional buyer and supplier audiences who have now missed a year of face-to-face trade shows. The aim is to unlock fresh business opportunities and also to attract a new online audience, generating business momentum and connections in the run up to IMEX America in November.

“In planning our new digital activations over the summer, we’ve carefully considered the needs of our community, delivering content that connects, informs, entertains and resonates over the long term. We’re mindful that you can’t simply pick up a tradeshow and transfer it online. Digital content needs to be more nuanced than that for it to be valuable and worthy of attention,” said Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group. “After a year of mostly online content, people now - quite rightly - expect high production values, interactivity and content that’s of tangible benefit. These reasons underpin our new partnership with Swapcard – we’re delighted to have them on board as part of our commitment to work with a variety of industry providers.”

Swapcard’s hybrid event and matchmaking platform, which leverages artificial intelligence to match audiences with the people and content most relevant to their interests, has been experiencing a rapid growth within the online events community during the pandemic. The company recently announced 400% growth after hosting over 1,500 virtual events in S2 2020 and acquired Avolio, a U.S.-based registration company , to bring event registration in-house and become an end-to-end technology platform for event planners.

"IMEX Group is recognized as the premier destination for global events for event planners. Their decision to select Swapcard as their preferred virtual and hybrid events platform demonstrates that we are the platform of choice for event organizers, on pace to become the leading virtual and hybrid events platform not just of North America, but of the world," said Baptiste Boulard, CEO and Co-Founder, Swapcard. "We couldn't be more excited about this partnership and look forward to providing a rich, immersive virtual events experience and network opportunities to IMEX Group's many event attendees and exhibitors."

Unlike traditional virtual event platforms that generally replicate the experience of singular in-person tradeshows, Swapcard serves as a full-fledged all-in-one omnichannel hybrid event and matchmaking platform that leverages large-scale events as an inception point for long-term online community creation and eCommerce. Drawing inspiration from social networks, the company leverages artificial intelligence to match audiences with the people and content most relevant to their interests, offering a full suite of features to help event planners run successful events including live streaming, an online marketplace, network matchmaking features, 1-1 video calls and much more.

IMEX America takes place 9 – 11 November at its new home of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, with Smart Monday, powered by MPI on November 8, 2021.

About Swapcard

Swapcard is the leading AI-powered event and matchmaking platform that runs successful in-person, virtual and hybrid events. With live exhibitor dashboards to track ROI, real-time event programs, in-house registration, audience engagement features and video calling options, Swapcard delivers valuable user experiences for all types of events. Swapcard was recently awarded Best Virtual & Hybrid Event Engagement & Connectivity Platform 2020 at the New World Report’s Software and Technology Awards . To learn more and schedule a demo please visit swapcard.com .

About the IMEX Group

IMEX America 2021, America’s worldwide exhibition for incentive travel, meetings & events, will take place 9 – 11 November at its new location – Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, preceded by Smart Monday, powered by MPI on 8 November. www.imexamerica.com

