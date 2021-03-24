Spin Games’ i-Gaming Products Go Live in Michigan With Rush Street Interactive

RENO, Nev., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games LLC, a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, announced today that the company has deployed its ROC™ Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform and proprietary and third-party content in Michigan with Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI). Available as part of the RSI www.betrivers.com online wagering site that provides online gaming and sports betting to Michigan residents, the deployed products represent Spin’s entry into its third US i-Gaming market. Michigan began offering online wagering and sports betting on January 22 of this year and reported $42.7 million in gross receipts for the 10-day period that followed.



“We are pleased to be partnering with Rush Street Interactive to provide our award-winning content and versatile ROC platform to the new Michigan i-Gaming market,” commented Kent Young, Spin Games’ Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “This launch represents another key milestone for Spin as it extends our reach into another North American gaming market and allows us to leverage the i-Gaming knowledge and expertise we have gained since becoming one of the country’s first licensed i-Gaming providers in 2015 in New Jersey. Additionally, it is in line with our growth strategy that focuses on expanding our presence in each new domestic market that opens, and we look forward to working with RSI to build their respective operations there.”

ABOUT SPIN GAMES

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, Spin Games specializes in designing and developing world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated B2B social and real money gaming markets. Produced in HTML5 format and compatible across desktop and multiple mobile applications, the Spin content portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features.

Founded in Reno, Nevada in 2012, Spin Games has content and RGS licensing agreements with numerous top-tier gaming content providers including Konami Gaming, Everi and Incredible Technologies. Additional information about Spin Games is available online at www.spingames.net.

