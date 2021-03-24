Bruce Lee Inc. & TraQiQ Launch “Be Water Membership” for the Bruce Lee community

Bellevue WA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ) (the "Company" or "TraQiQ") and its Kringle Subsidiary offer industry leading solutions for Loyalty and regards programs. Today TraQiQ is proud to announce a broad partnership with the Bruce Lee Organization.



Bruce Lee and his legacy spans across multiple generations, his practices, movies, and wisdom continue to inspire greatness in people of all ages around the world. That is why Kringle is excited with the rollout of the “Be Water Membership" Platform ( https://bl.krng.me/ ). Brought forth by Shannon Lee, CEO of Bruce. Lee, LLC., to continue to connect Fans with her father Bruce Lee and his teachings.

According to Shannon Lee, “This platform allows subscribing members a direct connection to Bruce Lee through daily inspirational messages from my father's philosophy and teachings. Members will also be eligible to win rare memorabilia from the Bruce Lee Family Archive and various exclusive licensed products through our monthly membership giveaway."

According to Sandeep Soni, Founder & CEO of Kringle, “One of the most exciting parts of the program is that a percentage of the subscription proceeds will be going to support the Bruce Lee Foundation to further the message of charity and giving back.”

According to Dennis Chang, Managing Partner at Bruce Lee, LLC., "Our membership platform provides a direct link for the Bruce Lee Brand to engage with our rapidly growing fan community of over 100 million people worldwide. We can deliver Bruce's own words straight to our members' phones and personal devices allowing Fans a unique opportunity to be inspired and interact with the iconic brand like never before."

The technology platform is an amalgamation of mobile tech, social media tools, advanced data mining algorithms and seamless integrations with the telecom networks to create a product that runs on auto pilot.

About TraQiQ, Inc .

TraQiQ, Inc. is a global technology company with a suite of products designed to help identify customers, facilitate transactions and fulfill transactions. TraQiQ’s leading edge FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world and are helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability and driving efficient financial transactions. For more information, visit https://www.traqiq.com/

TraQiQ, Inc.

Tel: +1 425-818-0560

Email: investors@TraQiQ.com

SOURCE TraQiQ, Inc.