Digital Business Support System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Geography

A digital business support System (BSS) permits the organizations to efficiently carry-out a customer-centric business approach and digitally advanced customer-engagement solutions and further enhance customer service.These systems also allow better management of customer profiles, revenue, products, and customer orders.



The digital Business Support System (BSS) also automate the overall business processes to support the complete customer lifecycle that varies from shopping, ordering to the billing process. The communication service providers assist their clients by building a synchronized business process management that eventually leads to substantial upgrade at every step of the business process.



The digital business support system (BSS) market is segmented on the bases of component and geography.Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services.



The services segment is further bifurcated into professional services and managed services.Furthermore, the professional service segment is again sub-segmented into license and maintenance, consulting, implementation, and training and education.



Based on geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).In 2019, North America held the largest market share; however, APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2027).



Despite the positive growth outlook, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is positively affecting the global economy, and its limiting effect is likely to boost the business activities and revenues of the digital business support system (BSS) industry players across the world.



AMDOCS, Huawei, Alepo Technologies Inc, Ericsson, Netcracker, CSG International, Nokia, IBM Corporation, Capgemini, ZTE Corporation, Optiva, Openet, Sigma System, Cerillion, Sterlite Tech, Comarch, Accenture PLC, Infosys, Oracle, Mahindra Comviva, QVANTEL, Bearingpoint, FTS, MATRIXX Software, TCS, and MIND CTI are among the key players profiled in this market study. In addition to these players, several other important companies have been studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global digital business support System (BSS) market and its ecosystem.



The overall digital business support system (BSS) market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the digital business support system (BSS) market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global digital business support system (BSS) market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the digital business support system market.

