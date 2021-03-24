Worldwide Smart Shoes Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Shoes Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the smart shoes market and it is poised to grow by $395.91 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The report on smart shoes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased product innovation leading to increased premiumization and increased adoption in medical applications.
The smart shoes market analysis includes end-user segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing awareness of healthy lifestyle and smart fitness products as one of the prime reasons driving the smart shoes market growth during the next few years.
The report on smart shoes market covers the following areas:
- Smart shoes market sizing
- Smart shoes market forecast
- Smart shoes market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart shoes market vendors that include adidas AG, Boltt Audio, DIGITSOLE, Nike Inc., Powerlace Technology Inc., PUMA SE, Salted Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Under Armour Inc., and ZHOR-TECH. Also, the smart shoes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Adults - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Senior citizens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Users with disability - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Kids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by end-user segment
- Market opportunity by End user
6. Market Segmentation by Function
- Step-counting shoes
- Positioning smart shoes
- Navigation smart shoes
- Auto-tightening smart shoes
7. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
8. Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
10. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
11. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Boltt Audio
- DIGITSOLE
- Nike Inc.
- Powerlace Technology Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Salted Ltd.
- Sensoria Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- ZHOR-TECH
12. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
