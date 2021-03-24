Worldwide Smart Shoes Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Shoes Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the smart shoes market and it is poised to grow by $395.91 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The report on smart shoes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased product innovation leading to increased premiumization and increased adoption in medical applications.



The smart shoes market analysis includes end-user segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing awareness of healthy lifestyle and smart fitness products as one of the prime reasons driving the smart shoes market growth during the next few years.



The report on smart shoes market covers the following areas:

Smart shoes market sizing

Smart shoes market forecast

Smart shoes market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart shoes market vendors that include adidas AG, Boltt Audio, DIGITSOLE, Nike Inc., Powerlace Technology Inc., PUMA SE, Salted Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Under Armour Inc., and ZHOR-TECH. Also, the smart shoes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Adults - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Senior citizens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Users with disability - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Kids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by end-user segment

Market opportunity by End user

6. Market Segmentation by Function

Step-counting shoes

Positioning smart shoes

Navigation smart shoes

Auto-tightening smart shoes

7. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Boltt Audio

DIGITSOLE

Nike Inc.

Powerlace Technology Inc.

PUMA SE

Salted Ltd.

Sensoria Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

ZHOR-TECH

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/usfne4