Global Kitchen Sinks Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Moen, Roca Sanitario & Teka Among Others

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kitchen Sinks Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the kitchen sinks market and it is poised to grow by $615.84 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on kitchen sinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expanding global restaurant industry, increase in building refurbishment activities and growing global residential building construction market.
The kitchen sinks market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growth in the use of dual sinks in the kitchen as one of the prime reasons driving the kitchen sinks market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in adoption of stainless-steel kitchen sinks and emerging growth of semi-recessed sinks will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on kitchen sinks market covers the following areas:
- Kitchen sinks market sizing
- Kitchen sinks market forecast
- Kitchen sinks market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kitchen sinks market vendors that include American Bath Group, Dornbracht AG & Co. KG, FRANKE Holding AG, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati , Teka Group, and VIGO Industries.. Also, the kitchen sinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Bath Group
- Dornbracht AG & Co. KG
- FRANKE Holding AG
- Kohler Co.
- Kraus USA Inc.
- Moen Inc.
- Roca Sanitario SA
- Ruvati
- Teka Group
- VIGO Industries.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ff67qn