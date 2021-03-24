Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of AS LHV Group

English Estonian

The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS LHV Group (Group), held today in Hilton Tallinn Park Hotel (Fr. R. Kreutzwaldi St 23), approved the Annual Report and decided the dividend payment for 2020.



A total of 135 shareholders participated and were represented at the meeting, with their corresponding shares representing a total of 21,820,468 votes. This means 75,72% of the votes determined by shares were represented at the meeting. Of the participants 112 shareholders, representing a total of 20,417,126 votes, cast their votes in advance of the meeting electronically in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The notice on calling the annual general meeting was published in the stock exchange information system and on LHV website on 2 March 2021. On the same date, the notice was printed in Eesti Päevaleht daily newspaper.

The annual general meeting of the shareholders of AS LHV Group resolved:

Approval of the Annual Report 2020

The general meeting unanimously resolved to approve the Annual Report 2020 of the Group, as presented to the general meeting.



Profit allocation for 2020

The profit attributable to the Group as the parent company of the consolidation group in the financial year 2019 amounted to EUR 37,950 thousand. The general meeting decided to transfer EUR 0 to the legal reserve.

The general meeting decided unanimously to approve the profit allocation proposal made by the Management Board and pay dividends in the net amount of 29 euro cents per share.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 7 April 2021 COB. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 6 April 2020. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2020. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 9 April 2021.

All relevant documents associated with the Group’s general meeting (including the Notice on calling the general meeting, draft resolutsions, the Group’s Consolidated Annual Report for 2020, Supervisory Board Report 2020, Procedure of Electronic Voting and other documents presented to the general meeting) have been presented in more detail on LHV home page https://investor.lhv.ee/en/general-meetings/#24.03.2021), where the minutes of the meeting shall also be made available at the latest 7 days after the general meeting.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. LHV employs over 540 people. LHV’s banking services are used by 269,000 clients, and pension funds managed by LHV have 179,000 active clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 140 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.

Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee

