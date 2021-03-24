Attorney Mick Mickelsen Obtains New Trial for Client

Dallas, TX , March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broden & Mickelsen, LLP today announced that Attorney Mick Mickelsen obtained a new trial for a client serving a life sentence for the murder of his aunt. Mr. Mickelsen fought long and hard on the client’s behalf, obtaining a new trial for the client.

“This is a significant victory for our client,” says Mr. Mickelsen, Texas criminal defense attorney at Broden & Mickelsen, LLP. “Despite setbacks, we never stopped fighting. Now, that perseverance has paid off. We couldn’t be more pleased about the Texas decision of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, and we’re confident justice will prevail in this case.”

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a writ of habeas corpus for the client, giving him a new trial based on new scientific evidence. The client was initially prosecuted in San Antonio for the murder of his aunt, for which he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

After his conviction, the client hired Mr. Mickelsen to handle his appeal. On appeal, the San Antonio Court of Appeals reversed the conviction. However, the State of Texas appealed the case to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in Austin, which reversed the decision of the San Antonio Court of Appeals.

Mr. Mickelsen presented a writ of habeas corpus to the Texas Court of Appeals on behalf of the client. After a lengthy court battle, the court denied the first writ of habeas corpus application.

Several years later and upon the discovery of new scientific evidence, Mr. Mickelsen brought a new writ of habeas corpus application. After another long court battle, the Texas Court of Appeals granted the writ of habeas corpus, which means the client’s case will be retried.

About Broden & Mickelsen, LLP: Dallas Criminal Appeal Lawyers at Broden & Mickelsen provide aggressive and ethical representation to individuals and businesses charged with criminal offenses. Both former Assistant Federal Public Defenders, Clint Broden and Mick Mickelsen have defended thousands of clients facing criminal prosecution. Mick Mickelsen is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center and has been designated a Texas Super Lawyer every year since 2004.

