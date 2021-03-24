New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automatic Door Sensors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038315/?utm_source=GNW

Germany, France, Russia, the UK, and Italy are among the major countries in Europe analyzed in the European automatic door sensors market.Industrial sectors in this region are inclined toward advanced technologies.



Moreover, Italy, the UK, and Germany have major deployment of automation technologies with large number of manufacturing companies.Strong economic conditions and certain initiatives taken by the European governments after world war are the major factors propelling the growth of the market in the region.



Countries are further strengthening their industrial sector with advanced technologies to face uncertain challenges. Furthermore, the increasing investment by the governments of countries such as Germany and the UK for strengthening the public infrastructure is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.



The automatic door sensors market is segmented into type and application.Based on type, the market is segmented into microwave sensors, infrared sensors, laser sensors, and others.



The microwave sensors segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial, industrial, residential, and others.



In 2019, the commercial segment led the automatic door sensors market globally.



North America is the technologically advanced region, with the US, Canada, and Mexico being the major economies.The region heavily invests in industrialization.



Additionally, as North America attracts numerous technological developments, the automatic door sensors are growing rapidly in the region.Moreover, with increasing military expenditure, the procurement of automatic door sensors is increasing by the US armed forces.



The majority of the countries in the region are already deploying this technology by replacing regular doors for improved safety and convenience.North America has maximum number of automatic door sensors manufacturers, which leads to a strong competition in the market.



Rising competition in the region has encouraged these companies to provide automatic door sensors through continuous development, at a lower cost compared to their counterparts in the market. The strong economic condition of countries present in the region is major supporting factor for market growth.



The overall automatic door sensors market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the automatic door sensors market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the automatic door sensors market.



A few major players operating in the global automatic door sensors market are BEA; BBC Bircher AG; GEZE GmbH; Hotron Ltd.; MS Sedco; OPTEX Inc.; Pepperl+Fuchs; Nabtesco Corporation; Ningbo Eimage Studio Equipment Co., Ltd.; and TORMAX USA Inc.

