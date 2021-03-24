Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Component (Solutions and Services (Managed Services and Professional Services)), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher estimates the global enterprise architecture tools market size would grow from 989 million in 2020 to USD 1,283 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period.
Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing adoption of the business-driven enterprise architecture approach for strategic business transformation and an increasing need to align enterprise information technology architecture with business strategy.
The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The services segment of the enterprise architecture tools market includes managed services and professional services. Services are an important part of any solution's deployment life cycle. Therefore, various vendors offer services associated with enterprise architecture tool solutions to help companies effectively implement their enterprise architecture strategies. Enterprises require active support from skilled professionals to minimize their downtime during pre- and post-installation processes of solutions. These services provide the necessary support to uphold the efficiency of business processes, increase enterprise growth, and reduce unwanted operational expenses.
BFSI industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020
The BFSI industry needs to change its supporting IT to cope up with the challenging transformational change. Due to the inter-dependency of operations and IT in the BFSI vertical, there is a need for a planned and guided-integrated approach. BFSI institutions are adopting enterprise architecture tools at a high rate as it is a key to enabling such change initiatives to stay ahead of the curve.
APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Growing industrialization, coupled with an increase in competition, has proved to be one of the biggest drivers for the enterprise architecture tools market in this region. The region has seen an increase in the deployment of enterprise architecture tools by industries to enhance efficiency and streamline their business processes. Due to these factors, the region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Enterprise Architecture Tools Market
4.2 North America: Market, by Vertical and Country
4.3 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Component and Country
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Business-Driven Enterprise Architecture Approach for Strategic Business Transformation
5.2.1.2 Increasing Need to Align Enterprise Information Technology Architecture with Business Strategy
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Data Thief Activities and Data Security Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Adding Big Data Capabilities to Enterprise Architecture Tools
5.2.3.2 Increasing Need to Adopt Application Rationalization Practice
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost and Lack of Technical Expertise
5.2.4.2 Structuring the Repository with Usable Information
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Case Study Analysis
5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: Healthcare
5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: Information Technology
5.4 COVID-19 Impact: Enterprise Architecture Tools Market
5.4.1 Assumptions: COVID-19 Impact on the Market
5.4.2 Drivers and Opportunities
5.4.3 Restraints and Challenges
5.5 Patent Analysis
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.9.1 Cloud/Saas
5.9.2 Machine Learning
5.9.3 Internet of Things
5.10 Regulatory Landscape
6 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Infrastructure Architecture
6.2.2 Application Architecture
6.2.3 Data Architecture
6.2.4 Security Architecture
6.2.5 Others
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Managed Services
6.3.2 Professional Services
7 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, by Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Type: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Deployment: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium Enterprises
9 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Information Technology
9.3 Telecommunication
9.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.5 Consumer Goods and Retail
9.6 Manufacturing
9.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.8 Others
10 Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Evaluation Framework
11.2 Market Ranking
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.4 Key Market Developments
11.4.1 New Product Launches
11.4.2 Deals
11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix
11.5.1 Star
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive
11.5.4 Participants
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Major Players
12.2.1 Software Ag
12.2.2 Avolution
12.2.3 Bizzdesign
12.2.4 Mega International
12.2.5 Boc Group
12.2.6 Orbus Software
12.2.7 Qualiware
12.2.8 Leanix
12.2.9 Erwin
12.2.10 Sparx Systems
12.2.11 Valueblue
12.2.12 Unicom Global
12.2.13 Clausmark
12.2.14 Enterprise Architecture Solutions
12.2.15 Planview
12.3 Startup/Sme Players
12.3.1 Monofor
12.3.2 Valispace
12.3.3 Fios Insight
12.3.4 Aplas
12.3.5 Ninjarmm
12.3.6 Codelogic
12.3.7 Bettercloud
12.3.8 Ardoq
12.3.9 Facility Planning Arts
12.3.10 Keboola
13 Adjacent/Related Market
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Related Market
13.1.2 Limitations
13.2 Cloud ITSM Market
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: the Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
14.4 Related Reports
14.5 Author Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhe10s