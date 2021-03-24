Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Establishes New Paradigm in Surging E-Learning Space

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “The Move to e-Learning Is Heating Up,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/aQlsU

To deliver e-learning that works, tech platforms must address and meet the widely disparate needs of individual schools and varied businesses. A one-size-fits-all approach is doomed to fail when trying to educate, especially in a virtual venue. There’s a critical need for tailored programs as well as wholesale improvement in the way content is created and delivered.

Technology innovator Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) has established a new paradigm in e-learning. The company has created what is arguably the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the entire industry. With the capacity to upload an organization's entire training and educational materials into a single point of access, Amesite’s customizable SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform is engaging, easy to use and delivers concrete measurable results. The company’s cloud-based platform and content creation services uniquely provide fully managed learning environments that easily integrate and work for business, universities, and K-12 schools.

About Amesite Inc.



Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for business, university and K-12 learning and upskilling. Amesite-offered courses and programs are branded to our customers. For more information, visit www.Amesite.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMST are available in the company’s newsroom at https://nnw.fm/AM S T .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only).





For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website, applicable to all content provided by NNW wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com