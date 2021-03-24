Asia Broadband Confirms $16.8 Million Annual Gross Profit Affirming Mining Operations Development Success

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) is pleased to announce that the Company has finalized the financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020, and has achieved an all-time high annual gross profit of $16.8 million. The Company recently received its final 2020 year-end price adjusted gold and silver sales revenues and will be publishing the annual report in the coming week. The accomplishment of this financial milestone attests the Company’s successful mining operations established in 2020.

AABB’s strategic growth focus has allowed the Company to capitalize on a unique ability to vertically integrate mineral resource production in Mexico with a high resource demand and abundant investment capital in Asia. In 2021, AABB shifted its focus to leverage its resources and experience to duplicate its proven mining operations expansion model on the Company’s new high potential gold properties in Mexico. The current mining projects are situated in regions where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company’s previous gold production success in Mexico.

In other Company news, AABB is nearing completion of a new and enhanced corporate website highlighting the Company’s current properties and operations. AABB is also in the process of appointing additional management to the Company to expand operational expertise and expedite project development. Earlier this week, the Company launched the sales of its gold-backed cryptocurrency AABB Gold token (AABBG) and is currently expanding token circulation through broadening the awareness of this strategically positioned revenue segment of the Company.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. The Company has recently released its freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency AABB Gold token (AABBG) and strives to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies. Visit www.AsiaBroadbandInc.com and www.AABBGoldToken.com

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.



