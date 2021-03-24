New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alumina Ceramic Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038312/?utm_source=GNW

Alumina ceramic is the most advanced engineering ceramic that provides outstanding electrical insulation properties combined with high hardness and good wear resistance, but with relatively low strength and fracture strength.Alumina ceramics are usually white but can also be pink (with 88% alumina) or brown (with 96% Alumina).



High-purity alumina ceramics are ideal for environment where wear resistance and corrosive substances are necessary.It has superior thermal stability, which means that it is commonly used in areas where high-temperature tolerance is important.



Alumina ceramic is a material of choice for the alumina wear components. Proven wear and a heat resistance of alumina wear parts make them suitable for the manufacturing of wear-resistant components.



Based on application, the alumina ceramics market is segmented into electronics and semiconductors, energy and power, military and defense, automotive, industrial, medical, and others.The electronics and semiconductors segment led the market with the largest share in 2019.



Alumina-based ceramics have been used in electrical components for many years due to their high electrical insulation properties.Aluminum ceramics are used for interconnectors, resistors, and capacitors in the electronics industry as it is an inexpensive and robust substrate material for hybrid integrated circuits, surface mounting devices, and sensors.



Further, it can also be used for semiconductor applications such as PVD, CVD, and CMP oxide etching, ion implants, and photolithography to name a few.Furthermore, black alumina ceramic substrates are primarily utilized in semiconductor integrated circuits and electronic products due to the high photosensitivity of the majority of electronic goods.



Packaging materials need to have strong light-shield properties to ensure the visibility of the digital display. The use of ceramics decreases the effective weight of assembled electronics, fueling ceramics in the electrical and electronics industries. Thus, all these factors drive the growth of the alumina ceramics market for the electronics and semiconductors segment.



Geographically, the alumina ceramics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global alumina ceramics market due to various factors such as the increasing spending capacity of the consumers, better living standards, and expanding industrialization.



The other factors contributing to the expansion of alumina ceramics in Asia Pacific are the continuous growth of automotive industry due to the rise in automobiles’ demand, rapid growth in the military and defense industries, rise in the manufacturers’ research & development activities.



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019.As of January 2021, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.



According to the latest WHO figures updated on January 2021, there are ~83,322,449 confirmed cases and 1,831,412 total deaths globally.The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.



The global chemicals & materials industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns.For instance, China is the global manufacturing hub and largest raw material supplier for various industries and it is also one of the worst affected countries.



The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is restricting the global supply chains and disrupting the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various chemicals & materials sales. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are hampering the chemicals & materials industry, and thus act as restraining factors for the growth of various markets related to this industry.



Saint Gobain S.A; Xiamen Innovacera Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.; Ceramtec; Sentro Tech; LSP Industrial Ceramics, Inc; Morgan Advanced Materials; Kyocera Corporation; Dynamic Ceramic; BMW Steels Ltd; and Ferrotech Holdings Corporation are among the major players operating in the global alumina ceramics market.



The overall global alumina ceramics market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global alumina ceramics market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038312/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________