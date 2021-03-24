In 2019, APAC held the largest market share followed by Europe and North America. APAC is also projected to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AC Electronically Commutated Centrifugal Fans Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Diameter Size and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038308/?utm_source=GNW

Many original equipment manufacturers (OEM) product designers perceive the EC technology as a new standard for motors owing to the substantial improvements in the energy-efficiency of EC-based motor technology. Moreover, minimum efficiency standards have been encouraging the move from AC to EC.



The EC runs on a DC voltage with a single-phase 230 V or three-phase 400 V AC supply.The non-rotating part of EC motors is extended to make room for an electronic printed circuit board (PCB), which includes power AC to DC transformation and controls.



The EC electronics are different from frequency inverters, and they decide how the stator’s motor phases are supplied with current (commutation), depending on the position, rotation direction, and default.For many years, EC motors (ECMs) needed individual DC power supply, leading to additional cost and complexity in applications.



EC fans that could operate directly from AC mains incorporated with electronics became obtainable in the early 2000s.The electronics in EC fans transformed AC to DC, accomplished the commutation, and operated the fan speed by controlling the motor’s power, generally with pulse-width modulation (PWM).



EC fans enable substantial power savings, offering airflow and cooling solutions for applications with better electrical efficiency requirements. Appropriate fan selection is a key to any design. The designer considers both curves when selecting the best fan and operating point to optimize reliability and power usage. The designs of fans and their blade types affect power requirements and efficiency significantly. Thus, the increasing demand for energy efficiency in the manufacturing sector is boosting the demand for AC EC centrifugal fans.



The market for AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans is segmented on the basis of diameter size, application, and geography.Based on diameter size, the market is segmented into below 250mm, 251mm–400mm, 401mm–550mm, and 551mm–700mm.



In 2019, the 401mm–550mm segment held the largest share of the market.Based on application, the market is segmented into air conditioners, refrigerators, ventilation systems, electronic cabinets, and others.



In 2019, the air conditioners segment held the largest share of the market.Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



In 2019, APAC held the largest market share followed by Europe and North America. APAC is also projected to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. Despite being positive growth outlook, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is adversely affecting the global economy and thus hindering the business activities and company revenues in the AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market worldwide. The lockdown or restrictions on human movement are leading to the shortage of human resources in the manufacturing sector, which is disrupting the production. The lesser production of goods and commodities is hampering the growth of the trade finance market as well as AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market as the demand for these solution has weekend over the past couple of months. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is short term; it is likely to decrease in the coming years.



The overall AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market.



Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH; Ebm-papst; Delta Electronics; Ziehl-Abegg; Airtècnics; Hidria Movent.; PBM Motor and Fan (Suzhou)Co., Ltd.; Simx Limited.; Shipox Inc; Regal Beliot Corporation; and Continental Fan are a few major players operating in the global AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market.

