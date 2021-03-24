ProVen VCT plc: Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

ProVen VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

24 March 2021

ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) published a prospectus on 3 December 2020 (comprising a securities note, a registration document and a summary (the “Prospectus”)) relating to the offer for subscription by the Companies to raise up to £40 million by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with each raising up to £20 million (together with an over-allotment facility for each company to raise up to a further £10 million). The Companies have announced that they do not intend to utilise the over-allotment facility and the offer for shares by the Companies under the Prospectus is closed to further applications.

On 18 March 2021 each of the Companies published an unaudited net asset value per share as at 28 February 2021 (“Updated NAV Announcements”).

The boards of the Companies announce that they have published a supplementary prospectus dated 24 March 2021 approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (the “Supplementary Prospectus”). The publication of the Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules and Section 87G of Financial Services and Market Act 2000 as a result of the publication of the Updated NAV Announcements.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following web-site address:

http://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus is also available from the following website:

www.provenvcts.co.uk/

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End