3D Display Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Technology, and Application, and Geography

However, autostereoscopic 3D technology does not use glasses; hence, it is known as glasses-free 3D. At present, holography is used in advanced holographic displays with lasers as the major source of light. Laser is used primarily as it has robust light beams and a fixed wavelength. There is a heavy adoption of holographic 3D displays in the media and entertainment field. The holographic display first used in 2012 at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, where a hologram of Tupac Shakur an American rapper was projected on the stage for a 3D music performance. Later, holograms of Michael Jackson, BTS Suga, and several other artists were recreated in musical concerts. Thus, due to heavy adoption of holographic displays across the world, the 3D display market is likely to accelerate in the coming years.



Presently, autostereoscopic technologies are driving the growth of next-generation 3D displays.Potential applications of 3D displays offers lucrative opportunities for both market players and end users, and thus investments in 3D display start-up have been growing at a fast pace in the past few years.



Companies are increasingly developing 3D display technologies that can produce high-resolution, full-color, and ultimate 3D images/videos without the need of any glasses. A few of the key potential application areas of such 3D display technology are marketing & advertising, medical imaging, cargo scanning, military & tactical applications, geospatial exploration, media & entertainment, education & training applications, applications, and automotive & transportation.



The 3D display market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application.Based on type, the market is bifurcated into stereoscopic 3D display and autostereoscopic 3D display.



The autostereoscopic 3D display segment represented a larger share of the overall market during the forecast period.Based on technology, the market is segmented into digital light processing, organic light emitting diode, and light emitting diode.



In 2019, the digital light processing segment accounted for a significant share in the market.By application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, advertisement, retail, military & defense, and others.



The advertising segment represented the larger share of the overall market during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting the industries across the world.The global economy took a worst hit in 2020, and it is likely to continue in 2021 also.



The outbreak is creating significant disruptions in primary industries such as automotive, retail, and consumer electronics.The sharp decline in electronics and manufacturing industries is negatively impacting the growth of global 3D display market.



The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have negatively impacted the consumer electronics manufacturing.



A few major players operating in the market are Au Optronics Corp.; Innolux Corporation; LG Electronics; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Samsung Group; Sharp Corporation; Looking Glass Factory Inc.; Light Field Lab, Inc.; Leia Inc.; Sony Corporation; Toshiba Corporation; and Fujifilm Corporation.

