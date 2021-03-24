Rapsodo Partners with Realplay to Offer Integrated Data Analytics with High Definition, Automatically Generated, In-Game Video  

ST. LOUIS, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to perfect their game, today announces a partnership with Realplay, an automated video tech startup out of Boston that delivers in-game, per-player, high definition video of every swing, pitch, and defensive play athletes make on a baseball or softball field. The two sports tech companies are collaborating to integrate Rapsodo’s hitting and pitching metrics with Realplay’s autogenerated in-game video content. The combined service, called Realplay Video Featuring Rapsodo Certified Live Data, is used to capture play-by-play video. Some of the key data measurements captured by Rapsodo devices include velocity, spin rate, spin efficiency, and release parameters from a pitching perspective, and exit velocity, launch angle, and ball carry distance for hitters.

Realplay video records every play and player on a field during a game, practice, or showcase. The automated video processing turns footage into useful, individualized video clips within hours of the last pitch being thrown. The integration with Rapsodo starts with key pitch and hit ball data being displayed in real-time on the video, so players and coaches have the most comprehensive understanding of each on-field play. The goal of the partnership is to provide players, coaches and scouts the most in-depth analysis available in the amateur market, while also enabling tournament operators, showcase hosts, and multi-field complexes to have a turn-key solution that delivers video and data to every player that steps on the field.

“Realplay was designed for amateur sports and we are excited to launch this partnership at select Play9 Sports high school tournaments,” said Justin Real, CEO of Realplay. “Our integration with Rapsodo will give these athletes access to important metrics without asking the facilities, tournament organizer and showcase host to pay for the increased labor required by non-integrated products, making for a seamless analysis tool to help with player development.”

The partnership will first be deployed at several upcoming tournaments, including 4 hosted by Play9 Sports, a management company that hosts travel baseball tournaments across the Midwest at the best facilities in the regions. Coaches and players participating in this tournament can purchase the Realplay Video Featuring Rapsodo Certified Live Data bundle for $275 a team or at an individual player rate of $65. Attendees will receive a customizable profile page, where every video will be available for playback, downloading or sharing. This type of offering for in-game video with data overlay is new to the tournament world, giving participants a huge recruiting advantage at an unbeatably affordable rate.

If they choose to opt-in, players will receive the following:

Video of every at-bat, pitch and defensive play, with overlayed Rapsodo data for each at-bat and pitch

Rapsodo in-game reports ($75 upcharge)

Realplay player portal

Individual highlight reels ($199 upcharge)

“Rapsodo chose to partner with Realplay to help expose more players at an amateur level to the same technology used by MLB and collegiate teams,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “Since the pandemic has shifted the scouting process, deploying Realplay Video Featuring Rapsodo Certified Live Data at tournaments will be a great way to provide many young players a high-level report they can share with recruiters. We are excited to be working alongside like-minded companies that also seek to adapt to our changing times and help players and coaches along the way.”

Rapsodo Realplay Video Featuring Rapsodo Certified Live Data will first be activated at select Play9 tournaments this summer, including: St. Louis Summer Kickoff (May 27-30); St. Louis Classic (June 3-6); Gateway Invite (July 1-4); and St. Louis Invitational (July 29 - August 1).

In addition to Play9 tournaments, Rapsodo Realplay Video Featuring Rapsodo Certified Live Data will also be at tournaments held by The Rock (WI), Rantual Sports Complex (IL), and Baseball Heaven (NY).

To learn more about the partnership, its offerings and upcoming tournaments, visit: rapsodo.com/realplay/



About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. Rapsodo, operating globally in four countries, continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.



About Realplay:

The Realplay Video technology was created a means of providing every athlete unprecedented access to video of their performance; edited, tagged and posted for them after every game on a user-friendly platform. Our proprietary camera systems are installed at private fields or public institutions to provide per-player per-play video for every game filmed. With Realplay on a field athletes have an opportunity to share their best moments, coaches can reliably see a full range of recruitable players, and parents can finally put their phone back in their pocket to watch their kids play. We do the hard work so that everyone in the sports ecosystem can get more while doing less. At Realplay we are dedicated to our mission of providing video for Every Player, Every Play!

About Play9:

Play9 Sports, created in 2020, is a tournament company, providing quality events for travel high school baseball teams in the Midwest. Our events provide teams the opportunity to play against the best competition, at the best venues. These events are well attended by college coaches and professional scouts. We strive to create the best experience for individual players, their families and all coaches in attendance. We work to create the best events for exposure and competition.

Media Contact:

Brenna Byrne

Uproar PR for Rapsodo

bbyrne@uproarpr.com

312-607-8117