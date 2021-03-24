Incode Raises $25M Series A from Coalition of Global Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incode, the next generation identity verification and authentication platform for enterprises in the world, today announced a $25M Series A funding round, led by DN Capital and 3L Capital, with participation from Framework Ventures, Walter Ventures, FJ Labs, and DILA Capital. The funds will be used to scale Incode’s technology as well as fuel aggressive growth in North America and Europe, including an expected tripling of headcount.



Incode's unmatched breadth of features enable businesses across the financial services, marketplaces, hospitality, healthcare and cryptocurrency industries to use a single platform for all their identity needs, from digital onboarding and know-your-customer (KYC) to omnichannel authentication and more. Unlike competitors who sub-license software to address customer needs, Incode spent six years building its own. Incode’s proprietary algorithms and core technology are sources of differentiation contributing to their leading user experience and security performance, as well as price flexibility. Similar to direct-to-consumer businesses, which cut out the middleman and share savings with the customer, Incode circumvents third-party licensing fees and delivers the platform to clients at an attractive price point. Incode is the one-stop shop to build powerful identity flows through lightweight SDKs and APIs with developer-friendly documentation.

The majority of legacy companies in the identity space have traditionally used humans and manual processing to solve some of the more complex identity issues. Incode is an AI-powered, fully-automated technology company that uses no humans for onboarding and authentication processes, resulting in consistent, accurate and immediate identification results for its customers with 95% conversion and industry defining fraud rates.

"Over the past few years and accelerated by the Covid-19 crisis, consumer expectations regarding digital identity have shifted dramatically. Self-service, contactless experiences are the preferred channel for everything from opening a bank account to checking into a hotel room," said Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder of Incode Technologies. "Incode is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with companies’ systems, with a highly secure, frictionless AI based experience, that works across channels.”

Incode works with several of the largest financial institutions and marketplace companies in the world and also counts the federal government as a client. The company worked hand-in-hand with these organizations to co-develop its robust identity platform to address some of the most complex challenges enterprises face in the identity space. This led to a world-class identity platform as ranked by NIST and the first ever iBeta certified passive liveness solution in the market.

"Incode is the most innovative biometric identity technology we've seen in the market. Their advanced AI platform, user-friendly and enterprise-ready workflow have enabled them to meet the extremely complex needs of some of the largest companies in the world," said Thomas Rubens, Partner at DN Capital. "Incode is DN Capital's largest series A investment to date. The explosive adoption of their technology and the market opportunity made it an easy decision to partner with them during this next phase of growth."

“Incode’s platform is built to serve businesses operating in the physical and digital worlds with a holistic identity verification platform capable of tying a consumer’s offline and online identity together,” said Paige Thacher, Principal at 3L Capital. “While omnichannel capabilities are as critical for IDV as they are for payments, Incode is one of few players positioned to compete on that basis. We’re excited by the innovation that Incode is driving in the identity space.”

Today only 8 percent of financial service onboarding applications, including personal account opening creation, can be completed remotely. By leveraging Incode’s platform, financial services companies typically see a doubling of acceptance rates, improvement in customer experience, and reduction in operational costs. In the last 12 months, Incode’s revenue and customer base have grown 4x year-over-year.



Headquartered in Silicon Valley, the team is building technology to streamline the enterprise experience for all customers, with world-class accuracy and speed.

About Incode Technologies

Incode is the most advanced identity verification and authentication platform in the world. Incode provides secure biometric products for banking, payments and retail industries. The company's flagship suite, Incode Omni, is an end-to-end omnichannel identity platform that enables seamless access across multiple channels to reach and engage the next-generation consumer. Recognized as a leader in enterprise-grade facial recognition technology by the US Government (NIST), Incode Omni is already used by some of the world's largest banks, financial institutions, governments and retailers. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America.

About DN Capital

DN Capital is a leading European early stage venture capital firm with operations in London, Berlin and Silicon Valley. The firm focuses on Seed, Series A and select Series B investments in software, fintech, marketplace, consumer internet and digital health companies. DN Capital’s mission is to support entrepreneurs in creating global category leaders. DN was an early backer in companies such as Shazam, Endeca, Auto1, Go Student, Job and Talent, Mister Spex, Hometogo, OLX, Remitly and Quandoo.

About 3L Capital

3L provides capital, perspective and a global network of entrepreneurs and industry leaders to exceptional, early-stage growth companies. The firm invests in both consumer and enterprise businesses characterized by strong founders and executives, demonstrable product-market fit and scalable unit economics. Representative 3L companies include goPuff, Ro, Daily Harvest, ChowNow, Relativity Space and DealerPolicy, among others. The firm was founded in 2017 and has offices in Los Angeles and New York City.

