Hop Into Easter Deals at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Don’t waste any time in the kitchen this Easter, let Dickey’s Barbecue Pit do the cooking and enjoy its delicious slow-smoked Texas-style barbecue that’s perfect for gatherings of any size!

Dickey’s restaurants in all locations will be open on Easter, ready to safely serve guests through dine-in (where available), carryout, curbside or contactless delivery. The perfect holiday meal, Dickey’s Classic Family Pack feeds up to four and includes one pound of pulled pork, one pound of brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, six rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles and onions.

The world’s largest barbecue concept is also offering a variety of Spring Specials, including:

Free Food Delivery – Order online or through the Dickey’s app, select the “Doorstep Drop Off” option and receive free delivery through September.

– Order online or through the Dickey’s app, select the “Doorstep Drop Off” option and receive free delivery through September. Kids Eat Free Sunday – Receive a free* Kid’s Meal with an order of $10 or more using the code: KEFOLO.

– Receive a free* Kid’s Meal with an order of $10 or more using the code: KEFOLO. 2 for $24 – Enjoy two Two Meat Plates for only $24. Dickey’s Two Meat Plates include the choice of two slow-smoked meats, two savory sides and a buttery roll.

– Enjoy two Two Meat Plates for only $24. Dickey’s Two Meat Plates include the choice of two slow-smoked meats, two savory sides and a buttery roll. 10% Off Catering – Great pit-smoked barbecue complements any gathering, big or small, and Dickey’s has the crew and the ‘cue to feed you safely. Right now, enjoy 10% off your catering order of $100 or more. Book online or call 866-BARBECUE and use the code: OFFCATERING.

– Great pit-smoked barbecue complements any gathering, big or small, and Dickey’s has the crew and the ‘cue to feed you safely. Right now, enjoy 10% off your catering order of $100 or more. Book online or call 866-BARBECUE and use the code: OFFCATERING. $8.80 Anniversary Meal – To celebrate eight decades of serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™, the Anniversary Meal is a Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich with Double Berry Cobbler and one side.

“We want our guests to be able to enjoy family, friends and Easter egg hunts instead of having to focus on cooking a large meal,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re excited to feature such a wide variety of options that are perfect for groups of all sizes. There’s nothing better than spending time with loved ones while enjoying Dickey’s true, Texas-style barbecue. We look forward to helping our guests create memorable Easter celebrations next month.”

*One Kid’s Meal per check with a minimum $10 purchase. Available at participating Dickey’s locations only. Kids 12 and under. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

