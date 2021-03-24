Two Six Technologies Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Bob Kwaja Joins Company to Lead Financial Operations,

Support High-Growth Technology Enterprise

ARLINGTON, Va., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth, technology-focused provider to the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and other U.S. national security customers, announced today it has named Bob Kwaja as Chief Financial Officer. With an established track record in financial strategy and operations for private equity-owned, high-growth government technology companies, Kwaja will play a vital role in accelerating Two Six Technologies’ strategic growth in the sector.

“As we round out the senior team of our newly formed enterprise, we’re delighted to add someone of Bob’s caliber, who brings an ideal skill set of financial and M&A expertise combined with relevant operational experience in the cyber, defense, and intelligence sectors,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Bob has been highly successful in creating value at private equity-backed GovCon companies via both organic and inorganic growth— all of which will provide significant benefits to Two Six Technologies.”

Kwaja joins Two Six Technologies from BlueHalo, where he was Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development for Centauri, and previously served as Vice President of Finance for Belcan’s Government Business Unit. Earlier in his career, he was vice president of a boutique investment bank focused on the Aerospace, Defense, and Government (ADG) sectors, and has advised on numerous M&A and financing transactions for public and private clients. Kwaja received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business.

“Joining this newly formed platform is an inspiring opportunity,” said Kwaja. “Two Six Technologies possesses an exceptional management team, the backing of The Carlyle Group— one of the most accomplished private equity firms in the world—and a board of respected industry leaders. I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company’s growth trajectory and strategic vision.”

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth company providing cybersecurity and advanced technology solutions for national security customers. The Company delivers R&D, innovation, productization and implementation expertise in cyber, data science, mobile, microelectronics and information operations. Additionally, the Company offers a family of operationally deployed products including Pulse, IKE™, SIGMA™, 8Wire™ and others. Major customers include DARPA, Department of State, U.S. Cyber Command, Department of Homeland Security and the broader Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Two Six Technologies has more than 285 employees and a global operational footprint that includes a technical presence in more than 40 countries, coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.