Sage launches Data & Analytics SaaS platform in Canada & U.S.

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the launch of its new, cloud-first Sage Data & Analytics service integration in Canada and the U.S. for Sage 300 and Sage 100, having also recently launched in other global regions. A powerful business intelligence (BI) toolkit with AI and machine learning capabilities, Sage Data & Analytics (SD&A) provides live sales dashboards, graphical cashflow analysis, detailed, trusted P&L reports and much more – all in the cloud.



Sage Data & Analytics delivers role-based dashboards, reports, metrics, and analytics that extract actionable business intelligence from company data. These drive increased revenue, cost savings, and competitive advantage.

As a customer grows – for example from a single location with a handful of users to a multi-site location with hundreds of users – Sage Data & Analytics scales with it, with Standard, Advanced, and Premium editions, as well as add-ons and consultancy options for additional customization and configuration. Reduced IT workload: Sage Data & Analytics is hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud, and system maintenance and product releases are fully automated.



“To continuously improve our products and services, Sage listens and responds to real customer needs. With this launch, we’re meeting the increasing demand for powerful and insightful reporting at a time when collecting, organizing, and presenting accurate data is more important for businesses than ever,” said Dewey Forrester, Vice President, North America, Business Development, Sage.

“Simply put, when you have a handle on your data – such as inventory movements, procurement operations and supplier performance – you are set up to thrive in this competitive, challenging market. Saga Data & Analytics will help our customers do more while bringing value to their business with access to their reporting data, from anywhere,” Forrester added.

Sage Data & Analytics was created in partnership with Sage Independent Software Vendor (ISV) ZAP, a global software company whose products include ZAP Data Hub, a data management & analytics SaaS optimized for various leading ERPs. Provided as a white-label solution, SD&A is available as a subscription service for Sage 100 and Sage 300 and is entirely cloud hosted, whether the customer is using an on-premise or a cloud instance of Sage 100 or Sage 300, making their digital transformation journey easier.

“The launch of Sage Data & Analytics for Sage 100 and 300 customers is the latest chapter in a close-knit, long-standing partnership between ZAP and Sage,” said Garth D. Laird, CEO of ZAP. “Just as ZAP’s data management and BI technology continues to push forward – into AI, machine learning, and always cloud-first – so too does our work with Sage. The partnership enables the roll out of Sage Data & Analytics with expertise in a clear, affordable SaaS product set that delivers ever-increasing, fast return on investment, and a total cost of ownership that is demonstrably reduced thanks to the wide range of add-ons and options that are available.”

With SD&A available to customers via the Sage Marketplace, Sage’s robust and longstanding ISV ecosystem is a core strength of both product lines helping customers customize their ERP’s capabilities with best-in-class industry-specific add-ons. Sage Marketplace continues to drive value to customers through a curated selection of new and innovative solutions tested and verified by Sage.

About Sage



Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility, and efficiency to manage finances, operations, and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise, and insight.

About ZAP

Founded in 2001, ZAP is a leader in SaaS for data management & analytics. It has offices in USA, Europe, Australia, and South Africa, and a sales partner footprint across more than 80 countries. ZAP’s software is used in all industry sectors, from mid-sized businesses to Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 organizations. Azure-accredited and a Microsoft Gold Partner, ZAP is also a Tableau Technical Partner, SAP SSP, and SYSPRO ISV. Sage’s SD&A (Sage Data & Analytics) platform is powered by ZAP and the result of a long-standing ISV relationship.